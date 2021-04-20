Cenote Kantun-Chi
Carretera Federal Cancún-Tulum, km 1266.8, Puerto Aventuras, 77734 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 803 0143
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Swimming in the "Underworld"Swim in a mystical cenote believed to be the gateway to the Underworld by the ancients. These subterranean rivers, formed by the last Ice Age, are said to be sacred and are guarded by aluxes, or elves whose permission is needed to enter their kingdom.
There are several cenotes throughout the area. One of the most popular is the Maya-owned and operated Cenotes Kantún Chi eco-park. It offers beautiful underground caverns, wonderful for snorkeling and diving, and includes some small Maya ruins.