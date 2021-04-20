Where are you going?
Camp des Milles

40 Chemin de la Badesse, 13290 Aix-en-Provence, France
Website
| +33 4 42 39 17 11
Camp des Milles France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Camp des Milles

A 10-minute bus ride from Rotunde lies Camp des Milles, a former tile factory that served as an internment camp and deportation center from 1939 to 1942. In August and September of 1942 alone, the camp held 10,000 people, 2,000 of whom were eventually deported to Auschwitz. Today, the site functions as a history museum and memorial, with the purpose of honoring those lost during the Holocaust and educating against racism, anti-Semitism, and all forms of fanaticism. Over three floors, visitors can observe areas like the former sleeping quarters, and view illustrations and paintings left by the interned on the walls. In addition to its permanent exhibitions, the museum often hosts temporary shows, cultural events, conferences, educational workshops, and more.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

