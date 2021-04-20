Cabo Vidio Cabo Vidio, Spain

Cabo Vidio, Cudillero, Asturias, Spain. My relentless pursuit of photographic glory leads my travel partner and I to suspect locations every now and then. She would say more often than that, but I choose to plead the fifth.



At any rate, I found Cabo Vidio by scouring Google Maps/Earth, my GPS, and a local road map for a location with interesting topography. Often, this sort of research leads us on a wild goose chase into the middle of nowhere (more on one of those adventures later), but every now and then, we find what we're looking for. The image here is Exhibit A; a rocky, wind-battered headland born to be photographed. It'll be a few weeks before I'm back on North American soil and have a chance to edit and cull my images properly, so I thought I'd share something I took on my phone. It doesn't even feel like cheating!



If you ever get the chance to visit the gorgeous little fishing port of Cudillero, make the 20+ minute drive west to the lighthouse at Cabo Vidio. You'll be all alone on the rocks with nothing but the wind and your thoughts. Depending on the tide, you'll be thrilled, or more than a little nervous.

