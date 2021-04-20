Bridge to Nowhere Mt Baldy, CA 91759, USA

Bungee Into The Wilderness This 10-mile out and back hike begins in the middle of nowhere and dead-ends with a bungee jump into it. While relatively flat, the trail is easy to lose as it criss crosses the San Gabriel River and winds through mazes of vegetation and rock. Pitched tents and footprints help confirm the path as you follow the river upstream. About three quarters of the way, look for an uphill turnoff that begins the ascent to the Bridge to Nowhere (make note of this spot for the trip back).



Upon arriving, cross to the opposite ridge and look back at the impressive vertical panorama of the 120-foot arch transposed between the craggy canyon walls of the Sheep Mountain Wilderness. After marinating in the scene, sit and snack on the bridge while watching daredevils of all ages bungee off the rail. Make sure to bring cash in case FOMO kicks in and you get the urge to make the plunge yourself.



If the full hike and jump isn't for you, walking along the river for any length can be a playful adventure, especially with kids and pets.