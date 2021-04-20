Caribbean Flavor at Brixton Village

Made famous in the song "Electric Avenue" (about the 1981 Brixton Riot), nowadays Brixton is a vibrant, bustling neighborhood known for its African and Caribbean population. Brixton Market, and the covered shopping/dining arcade Brixton Village, are a pleasure to stroll and browse through on a rainy day. Enjoy jerk chicken and Caribbean specialties (or familiar fare like crepes and pizza), sample the wares at gourmet food shops, and pick up unique imported gifts for friends back home. On Saturdays there are themed outdoor street markets in Brixton Station Road, and Sundays there's a local farmers' market. Easily reached via the Tube, this is an afternoon outing that will transport you far away from the usual tourist spots.