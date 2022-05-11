Where are you going?
Brighton Resort

8302 S Brighton Loop Rd, Brighton, UT 84121, USA
| +1 801-532-4731
Brighton Brighton Utah United States

Mon - Fri 9am - 3pm

Brighton

At the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon, only 30 miles from downtown Salt Lake City, Brighton Resort hosts a humble-but-steep 1,050 acres of skiable terrain. Nestled in a beautiful bowl surrounded by Clayton Peak, Mount Wolverine, and the Honeycomb Cliffs, the no-frills ski area focuses on the business of what some think of as the local’s mountain. There are some accommodations and restaurants available. With access to incredible backcountry terrain, the resort offers single-ride lift tickets. But some would argue that with all the cliffs, chutes, and other natural features found within the ski area, dropping into the backcountry is hardly necessary.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

