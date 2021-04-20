Bloody Bay Wall

Photo by Larson Wood/Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

Bloody Bay Wall The Cayman Islands are filled with renowned dive sites, but the underwater walls off Little Cayman and Grand Cayman are probably the biggest draws for diving devotees from all over the world. Bloody Bay Wall runs parallel to Little Cayman's shoreline and starts 15 to 20 feet below the surface, dropping to depths that are a matter of some dispute (figures range from 3,000 to more than 6,000 feet). Whatever the bottom point, you’ll find no disagreement over the sheer wonder (emphasis on sheer) of this wall. Vertical forests of fan coral and tube sponges form a Technicolor playground for triggerfish, groupers, eels, rays, and green sea turtles, among others.