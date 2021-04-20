Where are you going?
The Cayman Islands are filled with renowned dive sites, but the underwater walls off Little Cayman and Grand Cayman are probably the biggest draws for diving devotees from all over the world. Bloody Bay Wall runs parallel to Little Cayman's shoreline and starts 15 to 20 feet below the surface, dropping to depths that are a matter of some dispute (figures range from 3,000 to more than 6,000 feet). Whatever the bottom point, you’ll find no disagreement over the sheer wonder (emphasis on sheer) of this wall. Vertical forests of fan coral and tube sponges form a Technicolor playground for triggerfish, groupers, eels, rays, and green sea turtles, among others.
By Abbie Kozolchyk , AFAR Local Expert

Jordyn Kraemer
over 6 years ago

Top Dive Spots: Little Cayman’s Bloody Bay Wall

The Cayman Islands are filled with incredible dive sites, but it's the extraordinary underwater walls in Little Cayman and Grand Cayman that attract divers from all over the world. Bloody Bay Wall in Little Cayman runs parallel to the shoreline and starts 30 feet below the water’s surface, dropping down to a depth of 1,000 feet. Forests of fan coral and tube sponges in gem tones of emerald and turquoise are a colorful playground for trigger fish, groupers, and green sea turtles.

