Birthplace of Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin was born in 1810 in a small 19th-century manor house in the town of Żelazowa Wola. While his family moved to Warsaw soon after his birth, he often returned to Żelazowa Wola for holidays, and his home—not to mention the sights and sounds of the surrounding Mazovian countryside—are said to have influenced his early music. Today, his house functions as a museum, and is surrounded by a serene, beautifully landscaped park. As you wander the home, imagine the concerts Chopin used to give as a young man on a grand piano that he placed under the linden trees in the garden. Reportedly, farmers from the area would join his family and friends to listen to him play. If you can, time your visit to coincide with one of the Chopin concerts, which are held every summer weekend on the terrace at noon and 3 p.m.