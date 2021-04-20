Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Biesanz Beach

Manuel Antonio, Provincia de Puntarenas, Quepos, Costa Rica
Hike to Hidden Cove Quepos Costa Rica

Hike to Hidden Cove

North of oft-visited Manuel Antonio on the Pacific side of Costa Rica, is a small cove with a public beach by the name of Biesanz. The beach is hidden from the cliffs high above where resorts are like stars in the sky, numerous and crowding. Hike down a path that's largely unmarked locally, yet discoverable via Google or Mapquest, and you'll be rewarded with a beach that rarely hosts more than a dozen people at a time.

It's just popular enough to include amenities like kayak and canoe rental, even snorkel gear. Just get there early and plan to only stay for the hours the sun is directly overhead. Once the afternoon wanes, the cove becomes rather dark because of the high cliffs overhead which act like a natural shelter.

Added bonus: the sand turns purple here in patterns that recall Marimekko or Ikat designs.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30