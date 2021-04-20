Where are you going?
barbouni

26 G. Averof st. Kos, Kos 853 00, Greece
Website
| +30 2242 020170
Bone Up on Greek Seafood at Barbouni Kos Greece

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 1am

Bone Up on Greek Seafood at Barbouni

If you're on the island of Kos, do yourself a favor and stop in a Barbouni for a sunset dinner.

No, the sun doesn't set into the seas that border this modern Dodecanese restaurant, but Turkey will be the backdrop to your dining experience with sailboats and ferrys plying the waters in between. The surroundings will not leave you wanting and neither will the food.

On a recent visit, we had local spiny lobster, salted fish sampler, pickled octopus, and grilled barbouni (red-mullet). All were excellent!

Kalí óreksi!
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

