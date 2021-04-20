Where are you going?
Ancient villages of the Jebel – Al Aqar, Al Ayn, Ash Sharayjah

Ar Rissah, Oman
Jebel Akhdar, meaning (The Green Mountain), surpringly provided some lush, terraced landscapes to hike through. Due to Jebel Akhdar’s location and unique weather, the Green Mountain produces a variety of fruits, but it also produces some essence which proves to be quite valuable. Rose bushes dot the terraced mountains of Jebel Akdar! Rose water essence is produced and sold locally as well as exported throughout the UAE – Oman rose water is big business in this area. Seeing the levels and levels of pink rose bushes perched on the terraces with a backdrop of jagged brown mountains was a sight to behold. This is why one of my favorite hikes we did was through villages (Al Aqar & Al Ayn) following the filajes (irrigation canals) and the terraces. Villagers were out harvesting the roses, the air was fresh and rose filled, the views were spectacular, trails were marked, and the hiking was steep.


More Info: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/oman-mountain-trekking-routes/

By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

