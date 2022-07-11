This sleek, contemporary Oberoi hotel is set in Delhi’s business- and commercial-suburb, and tends to cater to the corporate set (both local and international), and guests looking for an urban sanctuary that’s a bit removed from the fray. Fittingly, its minimalist fine-dining restaurant offers a similar modern-Indian experience designed for the discerning (and often time-pressed) guest. Make quick work of lunch with one of the three-course express menus, or linger a bit longer at dinner, where the extensive menu includes regionally themed sampler boxes and specialties from around the country (including lots of fresh fish and seafood). Got more time to spare? The seven-course PowerPlay Chef’s Tasting Menu (which can be paired with wine) is structured like a chess match, with each course building on the last.