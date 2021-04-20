Where are you going?
Alte Mainmühle

Mainkai 1, 97070 Würzburg, Germany
Website
| +49 931 16777
Alte Mainmühle Würzburg Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Alte Mainmühle

German for “Old Millwheel,” Alte Mainmühle is located at the foot of Würzburg’s oldest bridge, offering sweeping vistas over the Main River to the Marienberg Fortress and surrounding vineyards. In addition to this picturesque setting, the restaurant offers traditional charm in spades, from timber-heavy dining rooms to a fireplace and double balcony with views of the bridge and fortress. On the menu, you’ll find a great selection of local beers and Franconian wines, plus a variety of seasonal cuisine, often prepared with a modern twist. Expect everything from potato-crusted zander and boiled veal in horseradish sauce to vegetarian options like potato-and-sauerkraut dumplings served with melted onions.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

