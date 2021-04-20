Alte Mainmühle
German for “Old Millwheel,” Alte Mainmühle is located at the foot of Würzburg’s oldest bridge, offering sweeping vistas over the Main River to the Marienberg Fortress and surrounding vineyards. In addition to this picturesque setting, the restaurant offers traditional charm in spades, from timber-heavy dining rooms to a fireplace and double balcony with views of the bridge and fortress. On the menu, you’ll find a great selection of local beers and Franconian wines, plus a variety of seasonal cuisine, often prepared with a modern twist. Expect everything from potato-crusted zander and boiled veal in horseradish sauce to vegetarian options like potato-and-sauerkraut dumplings served with melted onions.