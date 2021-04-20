Alltournative SA de CV
Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juarez KM 287, Lote 13 Sur, Ejido Sur, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 803 9999
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Exotic Jungle, Cenote and Maya ToursAllTournative off-track adventures get you up close and personal not only with nature, but with the ancient Maya culture.
Several tours are available, which may include a bike ride through jungle paths, exploring ancient archaeological sites; mystical purification ceremonies; exhilarating zip-lining through the air on a series of “you Tarzan, me Jane” flights high above the jungle via a series of “z-wires” which become progressively longer, steeper – and more exhilarating.
Once you’ve completed your solo flights climb aboard an inner tube or snorkel around the crystalline cenote to get a glimpse of the mysterious underwater world of caverns and crevices formed by Mother Nature eons ago.
Following a lunch of highly seasoned Yucatécan treats such as chicken steeped in a toasted chile sauce, rice, vegetables, salad and jugo de jamaica (made from a branch of the hibiscus family), you hop on your bike for the short ride back to the van and depart this jungle oasis.