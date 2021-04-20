Where are you going?
Alberto K

1 Hammerichsgade
Website
| +45 33 42 61 61
Nordic Food Meets Nordic Design Kbh. V Denmark

Nordic Food Meets Nordic Design

Situated at the top of Copenhagen's Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, this New Nordic restaurant has a reputation for excellence.

Meals are sourced using local ingredients from nearby farms and assembled in a way that focuses on protecting their natural flavor.

The view from the restaurant, which is situated a five-minute walk from the Copenhagen lakes, Tivoli Gardens, City Hall, and Central Station, is a definite must.

The hotel was designed and outfitted by Arne Jacobsen, one of Denmark's most famous architects. Jacobsen's touch is still present and featured prominently in the hotel's design and visual style. This spills over into many of the details, including Jacobsen's cutlery and furniture which allows visitors a direct relationship with a blend of traditional Danish design and New Nordic cuisine

Photo: Thomas Angermann (angermann on flickr).
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

