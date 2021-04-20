Akha Ama Coffee กาแฟอาข่า อ่ามา
9/1 มาตา อพาร์ทเม้นท์ ถนน Hussadhisawee Soi 3, Tambon Chang Phueak, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand
| +66 86 915 8600
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Thai Caffeine FixThailand isn’t necessarily known for its coffee, but Akha Ama is the exception. This is a very small coffee shop in Santhitham. It exclusively distributes coffee produced by the Akha people who live in the village of Mae Jan Tai in northern Thailand. They do all of the fancy café drinks like shakeratos, lattes, and mochas. They also make baked goods, such as muffins, in-house every day. —Andy Ricker
almost 7 years ago
Located just off the Northwest corner of the moat, Akha Ama is a café providing some of the best coffee in Chiang Mai in a quiet and comfortable atmosphere. The baristas know how make an amazing latte, and they wear extremely cool denim and leather aprons. When I asked where they purchase their aprons, one of the baristas behind the counter answered that he makes them. So I ordered one special, and am now the proud owner of a hand-stitched Akha Ama apron, complete with leather logo!
almost 7 years ago
Sustainable/Fair Trade and the Tastiest Coffee in Town!
Akha Ama Coffee is outside the moat and one of my favorite spots in the city. Free wi-fi, a friendly staff, and some of the freshest coffee in the city. The shop is a social enterprise and supports a collective of hill-tribe villagers north of Chiang Mai that jointly grow, market, and sell the coffee.
almost 7 years ago
Fair trade coffee made with love and care
Lee is from the Akha tribe in Northern Thailand, and has worked with his hilltribe village to produce fair trade, organic coffee to sell in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Not only is the coffee fantastic and served on a quiet side away from the smoggy city center, but buying a cup of joe goes toward supporting a great enterprise for one of Thailand's ethnic minorities.