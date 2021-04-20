Akha Ama Coffee กาแฟอาข่า อ่ามา

Akha Ama Coffee

Located just off the Northwest corner of the moat, Akha Ama is a café providing some of the best coffee in Chiang Mai in a quiet and comfortable atmosphere. The baristas know how make an amazing latte, and they wear extremely cool denim and leather aprons. When I asked where they purchase their aprons, one of the baristas behind the counter answered that he makes them. So I ordered one special, and am now the proud owner of a hand-stitched Akha Ama apron, complete with leather logo!