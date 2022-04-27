United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy Again

Basic Economy, Saver Fare, Blue Basic—traditionally, it didn’t matter what an airline elected to call the most economical fare class on its planes. The common denominator for most of those tickets is that they are typically the most restrictive. In addition to lacking many inclusions such as seat selection or a carry-on luggage, 24 hours postbooking (a customer service standard set by the Department of Transportation), ticket changes are often not allowed.

United Airlines, however, shook up its cancellation policy for Basic Economy fares this month. The airline is now permitting customers to cancel their Basic Economy tickets for a fee—rather than just lose all the funds.

“As part of an ongoing effort to offer more flexibility, United is making it easier for customers to change their Basic Economy tickets,” Christine Salamone, a United spokesperson told AFAR, adding that “customers can either pay to upgrade to a standard economy ticket, which will allow them to reschedule their flight and give all the benefits of a standard economy ticket, including premier benefits, free seat assignments, a free carry-on bag, and more; or if a customer doesn’t want to rebook, they can cancel their trip and receive a residual credit for their basic economy ticket.”

At the start of the pandemic, United along with most other major U.S. carriers, allowed customers to make changes sans fees to their Basic Economy tickets. But on May 1, 2021, United’s Basic Economy tickets returned to prepandemic fare rules and were unchangeable and nonrefundable.