Travel VIP Style with The Airport Butler

Mar 10, 2016
A whole new kind of airport service.
The Airport Butler Concierge just landed at San Franciso International Airport.
Picture this: You roll up to the airport and step out of your ride, and instead of just dragging your bags from the ticketing counter to the security line to the boarding gate, you meet a friend. A friend who wants to help with your luggage, who promises to stick around even when you take your shoes off for security, and who holds your seat at the boarding gate while you run to the bathroom.
No, this isn’t a dream. It’s a service that is becoming a reality in airports across the United States.
The Airport Butler concierge launched in 2012 at Vancouver International Airport and then began limited service at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Yesterday, on March 9th, Airport Terminal Services—the company that specializes in airport amenities and service in the U.S. and Canada—announced that the Airport Butler has landed at San Francisco International Airport. The first program of its kind in the U.S., services can include everything from a curbside greeting and help checking in to your flight, to a personal escort through U.S. immigration. It’s a chance to walk through the airport like a VIP.
While the program aims to meet the needs of all travelers, The Airport Butler was specifically designed with seniors, travelers seeking language assistance, people with small children, students, unaccompanied minors, and business professionals in mind. Every concierge experience is customizable—down to what kind of car picks you up at your destination—and the service rates vary according to the individual package. It’s as simple as requesting a reservation on The Airport Butler website.
So, depending on your mood, you could hire a concierge to grab your last-minute gifts at the airport shops and make your hotel arrangements, or you could go full-on celeb status and hire a private security guard who will get you from the curb to your gate before anyone has the chance to snap a pic.
Chances are The Airport Butler program is going to change the way we look at a three-hour flight delay—bring it on VIP Lounge!—and might even help us make a new friend.
