Travel VIP Style with The Airport Butler

Picture this: You roll up to the airport and step out of your ride, and instead of just dragging your bags from the ticketing counter to the security line to the boarding gate, you meet a friend. A friend who wants to help with your luggage, who promises to stick around even when you take your shoes off for security, and who holds your seat at the boarding gate while you run to the bathroom.

No, this isn’t a dream. It’s a service that is becoming a reality in airports across the United States.

The Airport Butler concierge launched in 2012 at Vancouver International Airport and then began limited service at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Yesterday, on March 9th, Airport Terminal Services—the company that specializes in airport amenities and service in the U.S. and Canada—announced that the Airport Butler has landed at San Francisco International Airport. The first program of its kind in the U.S., services can include everything from a curbside greeting and help checking in to your flight, to a personal escort through U.S. immigration. It’s a chance to walk through the airport like a VIP.