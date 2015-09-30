This Is What It Looks Like to Travel the World—While Working Remotely

We’ve said it before: Working remotely is one of the best ways to fit travel into your busy schedule. (We’ve also said that you should be taking more straight-up vacations.) While it’s an enticing thought, many are deterred by the sheer logistics of the endeavor. How do you plan your trip? Who will you travel with? How will you make sure you actually work and not let the charm of a foreign place distract you during work hours?

Those were the questions Greg Caplan was asking right before he founded Remote Year, a program that takes professionals around the globe experiencing a city each month—while still carving out time for maintaining full-time jobs. “I was traveling and working remotely myself, and wanted other people to travel with because it’s lonely,” he said. He asked his friends to join him, but they couldn’t swing it with the demands of their jobs. “I thought that there’s got to be people out there who would want to do this.” So, he created a landing page with a sign-up prompt. 25,000 applications later, Caplan whittled his group down to 75 people from 15 different countries—designers, developers, sales people, lawyers, journalists—and headed to Prague this past June for Remote Year’s first 12-city journey, which includes locales in Europe, Asia, and South America.