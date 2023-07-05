Why the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Is the City’s Ultimate Urban Oasis

Built over the water on the iconic Recreation “Rec” Pier in Fell’s Point, Baltimore’s most historic neighborhood, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore offers relaxing, elegant accommodations within one of the U.S.’s most dynamic cities. A stylish home away from home, the hotel allows its guests to explore the area’s charming cobblestone streets, as well as unwind on property, whether they’re sipping Sagamore Rye in the landscaped, open-air courtyard or chilling next to the picturesque infinity pool. Boasting cozy harbor-view rooms, the property tempts you to stay a while. Here’s why this modern stunner with ties to the past is more than worth a visit.

Explore the heart of Baltimore

Fell’s Point Baltimore Courtesy of Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Step back in time while walking along the well-preserved cobblestone streets and waterfront of Fell’s Point, one of the original three settlements that merged to form the beginnings of Baltimore. Today it’s home to more than 100 small businesses including record stores, pubs with live music, art galleries, and seafood joints serving fresh Chesapeake Bay crab and lobster rolls.

Guests can further unlock access to the city through Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s exclusive partnerships. Take advantage of priority access to Sagamore Farm for special events and activities. Jump on a Baltimore Water Taxi from the hotel’s private boat dock to Sagamore Spirit Distillery for a guided tour and tasting.

Lounge by the water

What’s a summertime escape without a little time in the sun? Perched at the end of Recreation Pier with a vast pool deck overlooking the Inner Harbor, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s scenic infinity pool features panoramic views of the harbor, city skyline, and marina.

Hotel guests have priority access to reserve one of six private cabanas which include a welcome delivery of fresh fruit and chilled Moët & Chandon champagne. Stop by the seasonal pool bar and grill for a treat like fish tacos, a smash burger, or watermelon salad, paired with a slush frosé made with Whispering Angel.

Cozy up in modern and stylish rooms and suites

Designed by Baltimore’s celebrated interior designer Patrick Sutton, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s 128 guest rooms embody the destination’s nautical past, evoking the feeling of being in a captain’s berth with rich mahogany and brass accents. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase views of the harbor or landscaped courtyard, featuring a 12-foot horse sculpture by Botero.

Make yourself comfortable by streaming content from your computer or mobile device onto the television with Chromecast and digging into the fully stocked honor-bar (featuring Sagamore Rye, a new locally crafted whiskey from the spring house at Sagamore Farm). If you’re craving something more substantial, order up comfort food from room service. You can’t go wrong with the Panettone French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, or Maryland Blue Crab Cake.

Hit up the gym (and the spa)

Equipped with the latest in cardiovascular and strength training equipment, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s 24-hour fitness center is perfect for those looking for a well-rounded workout. Guests can also enjoy access to the world-class training facilities at Under Armour Performance Center by taking a short ride across the harbor from the hotel on one of the city’s favorite modes of transportation, the Baltimore Water Taxi. Be sure to wind down with a customized spa experience; massages, facials, and body treatments are available in-suite. Contact spbconciergeteam@pendry.com for more information.

Savor fresh seafood and local whiskey

Rec Pier Chop House Courtesy of Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Among Fell’s Point’s best restaurants is Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s own Rec Pier Chop House from acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini. The classic Italian steakhouse dedicates their seasonal menu to prime cuts of purebred beef, sustainable seafood, farm-raised poultry, and homemade pastas.

After your meal, grab a nightcap at The Cannon Room, an intimate American whiskey bar named in honor of the cannons that were preserved beneath Recreation Pier for centuries. The obsessively curated menu highlights bourbon, rye, and locally crafted premium whiskey.