Our Guide to Last-Minute Summer 2021 Travel

Summer 2021 may the right time to rediscover cities that we love, like Chicago, that we abandoned in 2020.

As Americans get vaccinated and start traveling again, some destinations, types of trips, and rentals are booking up this summer. Here are some tips on how to outsmart the crowds and travel options that are still in play.

After more than a year of being cooped up, Americans are ready to get back out into the world and travel again. So ready, in fact, that travel bookings are skyrocketing for some places and experiences to the degree it’s actually getting hard to book them at all. (If you haven’t heard of the great rental car shortage of 2021, you’re living under a rock, and trying for a weekend vacation rental in some popular coastal towns is downright laughable at this point.) This has several implications for travelers who have yet to book some or all of their summer getaways as we head into Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season—availability could be hard to come by and prices may be higher than you expected. But fear not, dear procrastinators, we’re here to fill you in on which destinations could give you some booking trouble, alternative options you may want to look into instead, and ways to still get good deals on summer 2021 travel. Of course, we’re still in a pandemic and many international destinations remain off-limits to travelers this summer, either because of government travel restrictions, because they are experiencing COVID-19 case surges and/or vaccine rollout issues, or because travelers just aren’t ready to take trips further afield yet and are still opting to stay closer to home. That is probably why many of the destinations we’re seeing that are reaching capacity are domestic vacation getaways, places like Hawai‘i, Montana, and Florida that don’t present the same pandemic challenges as international locales. The other problem is that capacity was also drastically reduced when demand bottomed out last year—airline routes were cut, hotels and vacation rentals were taken offline, and rental cars were sold off as travel companies strived to say afloat. Bringing all that inventory back online isn’t going to happen overnight. So travelers are going to have to maybe get a little creative this summer. It’s been a long 14 months—we all need and deserve to get away. For those who are ready to travel safely, don’t be deterred by the booking surge. Potential trouble spots for summer travel 2021—and how to outsmart the crowds These are the destinations and travel services that are starting to reach max cap. But just because destinations are listed here, travelers shouldn’t give up on these places or products if they have their heart set on them. Being flexible with when you travel (midweek is always better than weekends), and looking into dates further out, including into late summer and early fall, means you don’t necessarily have to give up on your 2021 travel dreams. And if you do run into dead ends, we’ll offer some alternative options as well. Hawai‘i Photo by Shutterstock If Oʻahu, Maui or the Big Island are causing booking problems, maybe look to the quieter island of Kaua‘i. “One big place causing problems is Hawai‘i,” said John Galante, an Aspen, Colorado–based luxury travel advisor for travel concierge service Travel Edge, and a member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council (TAC). “It is so popular now that not only rental cars are sold out, but the concierges at the hotels can’t even get back to me with confirmations on dinners, activities, and airport transfers.” The areas Galante said he is running into issues with bookings are Honolulu on the popular island of Oʻahu, and Kona and Kapalua on Maui. Galante said he’s working overtime to help find alternative options and solutions for clients. Scott Keyes, founder of flight deals newsletter Scott’s Cheap Flights, said searches for flights to the island of Hawai‘i (aka the Big Island) are soaring, too, indicating that island’s popularity this summer as well. “This past week, 50 percent more people searched for flights to the Big Island than the same time in 2019. They’re going to be quite full over the summer,” said Keyes. Related Best Hawaiian Islands for Different Kinds of Travelers But travelers should remember that Hawai‘i is vast and varied. Maybe try for some of the state’s quieter gems like Kaua‘i, Lāna‘i, and Molokaʻi if the islands of Hawai‘i, Maui or Oʻahu are giving you grief. As for some Hawaii alternatives, “Hawaii is certainly unique, but travelers could enjoy West Coast natural beauty and ocean beaches in Baja California or San Diego,” suggested James Ferrara, co-founder and president of InteleTravel. Florida Of the five most booked domestic flight destinations for summer 2021, two are in Florida—Miami and Orlando, according to data compiled for AFAR by travel booking site Hopper. (The other three are Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Denver.)

Last year, we all fled the big cities, seeking space and the outdoors where we could remain safe and socially distant from crowds amid the ongoing pandemic. And yes, the pandemic is still here, but with places like New York and California announcing they will fully reopen this summer, and with the CDC reporting that 38 percent of the American population is now fully vaccinated (73 percent of those age 65 and older, and 48 percent of those age 18 and older), a rebirth of the cities we abandoned in 2020 is inevitable. “There’s an odd dynamic right now,” said Keyes. “If you want to get the good deal, head to the cities. The same number of crowds that had been there before are not there right now. I was in New York and [Washington,] D.C., this past week, and the hotel rooms that are usually $200 or $250 night, I got for about $100 or $125 a night. Travel to a lot of these urban destinations is much more reasonable than what you would expect.” Summer 2021 may be the right time to rediscover New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and all the other great cities across the country that we love and that were pummeled by the pandemic. Places where the fine dining scene, while likely somewhat battered, will be ready to surprise and delight anew and where museums, cultural institutions, and live entertainment venues will all be buzzing with the excitement and optimism of finally being open for business again. Central America and East Africa If you have your heart set on beautiful, nature-filled escapes, Geographic Expeditions’ Doty suggests some international alternatives. She recommends considering destinations such as Costa Rica, Belize, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Panama in Central America where Americans are permitted to travel during the pandemic and where there is still availability for travelers. She notes that Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda are all open to travelers as well, and Geographic Expeditions is actively assembling well-curated itineraries to these wildlife-rich locales for clients. Before traveling internationally, be sure to check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories, and be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the U.S. Related CDC Approves At-Home COVID Tests for International Travel The CDC also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Europe Europe? As an alternative destination? What reality are we living in? A pandemic one, that’s what. Here’s the thing about Europe. Yes, it’s about to reopen to vaccinated Americans. But for many, all the exact details for how Americans will be able to travel to Europe are coming too late for summer 2021 travel plans, or they’re just not ready for international travel yet. Once Europe reopens to U.S. travelers (likely in June) for the first time in more than a year, it will surely spark a booking spree for those who have been champing at the bit, but there will probably be some amount of time during early summer, maybe lasting into midsummer or even into the back half of the year, when Europe still won’t be welcoming the insane crowds it typically did prepandemic. For those who are willing to be the front-runners, this presents a unique opportunity to visit some of your favorite European destinations—Paris, Venice, Amsterdam—before they become overrun again. With demand likely to remain softer than usual this summer, prices for Europe travel should be in your favor, too. A final tip—for getting cheap(er) flights As summer flight prices continue to head up due to the growing demand for travel, some travelers may get sticker shock if they’re just now starting to look for summer flights. Keyes filled us in on some tricks for finding better rates. “The more flexibility you can give yourself, the better,” said Keyes. “Generally speaking, you have three areas of flexibility: where you go, when you go, when you book.” With regards to when you book, earlier is definitely better, advised Keyes. As for where and when you go, if you’re really looking for a good deal, you should “take the normal flight search process and flip it on its head,” he said. Rather than searching for a specific destination and time frame, why not look for cheap flights and good deals available from your home airport? He notes that airfares are “extremely volatile” and you never know when you might see a sudden price drop. Setting price alerts on booking engines like Google Flights and Kayak, and using services like Scott’s Cheap Flights, where you can cater airfare deals to your preferred airports, is the way to go.