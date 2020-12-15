Is the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Still On?

The growing availability of coronavirus vaccines is a “ray of hope” for hosting the Olympics next summer, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Monday as Japan struggles with a new surge in infections.

As host city, Tokyo will do “whatever it takes” to successfully achieve the games, which were postponed for a year until next July because of the pandemic, Koike said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“A few vaccines are now being distributed and are actually being used. It’s a ray of hope,” she said, citing the beginning of vaccinations last week in Britain and the distribution of vaccines starting this week in the United States.

“I expect this will also become a ray of hope for the Olympics and Paralympics,” Koike said.

Japan’s government has said it will secure enough vaccines to cover all citizens by next June.

Even without a mandatory lockdown, Japan survived earlier coronavirus surges better than the United States and most countries in Europe. It issued nonbinding stay-home and nonessential business closure requests in April and May and still managed to slow the pace of infections.

During a second surge during the summer, Tokyo asked businesses to close early and urged residents to wear masks and follow other basic preventive measures.

“Japanese people are very cooperative, but by now they are getting complacent about the situation after repeated similar requests,” Koike said. “I’m worried.”