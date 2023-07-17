Sponsored Content
Immerse Yourself in Natural Beauty, Adventure, and More in Taos

From visiting the People of the Red Willow’s ancestral homeland of Taos Pueblo to spectacular hiking, discover what makes the “Soul of the Southwest” a vacation destination unlike any other when you stay at The Blake properties.

The exterior of The Blake Hotel at Taos Ski Valley, with several levels of rooms overlooking a blue swimming pool and river, with mountains in the background.

The Blake at Taos Ski Valley

Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

Taos might be best known as a paradise for skiers, but the charming Southwest mountain town has plenty to offer beyond dreamy alpine conditions. The ancestral homeland of the Red Willow Tribe and a world-class wellness retreat, the region also boasts plenty of outdoor activities like via ferrata, whitewater rafting, and mountain biking. At The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, a stylish 80-room guesthouse, thoughtfully curated weekend packages dedicated to adventure, wellness, and arts and culture empower the hotel’s guests to explore this destination and discover the best that Taos has to offer. Each includes a three-night stay in a one-bedroom suite, all meals (with beer, wine by the glass, and house cocktails), a planned itinerary of activities, as well as a dedicated Experience Manager to help guide you through your vacation.

Traveling in a group? The Blake’s spacious Penthouses made up of two-story, three- or four-bedroom suites, are ideal for friends and families. Meanwhile, the property’s 24 Blake Residences—located at the heart of the village and steps away from The Blake itself—provide all the comforts of home with the ease and amenities of a hotel, plus convenient access to local shopping and dining. And whether you’re bringing multiple generations together or it’s just the two of you, here’s how to have a rewarding and personalized stay.

Embark on an alpine adventure

A group of three people doing a Via Ferrata at Taos Ski Valley, a type of hike that involves rappelling.

Via Ferrata at Taos Ski Valley

Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

Skiing isn’t the only way to connect with nature in Taos. During The Blake’s Adventure Elevated Experience, outdoor lovers spend an action-packed weekend exploring the Enchanted Circle’s stunning landscape. Challenge yourself on the Taos Ski Valley via ferrata, featuring a selection of beginner and intermediate routes including a jaw-dropping 100-foot-long skybridge suspended 50 feet in the air, as well as some of the most iconic rock faces on Kachina Peak. Go on a guided hike or mountain bike ride while learning about the rich history of the region.

If you prefer to get out on the water, let your Experience Manager arrange a wild whitewater run through the Class IV rapids of the famous Taos Box or an afternoon of fly fishing for Rainbow, Brown, Brooks, and Rio Grande Cutthroat trout. After an adrenaline-pumping day surrounded by the beauty of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, relax at The Blake’s Spa & Wellness Center or in the saltwater heated pool and hot tubs.

An overhead view of a woman with a back tattoo lying down on a massage table at The Blake Hotel

The Spa & Wellness Center

Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

Find healing and relaxation in the mountains

Discover relaxation and restoration with The Blake’s Wellness Elevated Experience. Designed around the resort’s Spa & Wellness Center, the itinerary embraces healing rituals found throughout the world including Hispanic and Native American philosophies. Enjoy a massage, facial, or body treatment like the Adobe Clay Wrap, known as “the mud that heals” by some Indigenous cultures due to its detoxifying properties. Later, optimize your health and well-being with a guided meditation and Hatha yoga. Soak up the quiet power of nature while on renewing hikes through the scenery of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Immerse yourself in arts and culture

A woman in a hat looking at a painting of a man on a donkey in the desert, part of The Blake Hotel's art collection.

The Blake’s Art Collection at Taos Ski Valley

Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

Home to Taos Pueblo, the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark, Taos offers an exceptional opportunity to dig into New Mexico’s vibrant heritage. On The Blake’s Culture Elevated Experience, explore the multi-storied adobe dwellings which have been continuously inhabited for over 1,000 years, before stopping by The Millicent Rogers Museum. There, guests can browse more than 1,000 years of Southwestern art including Native American jewelry, pottery, and weavings.

Thanks to The Blake’s own museum-caliber collection, you can learn about the region’s artistic history without stepping foot outside the resort. Take a guided tour of the paintings, photos, textiles, Navajo rugs, and Native American tools and artifacts that adorn the hotel’s walls. You’ll even find works by members of the Taos Society of Artists, which helped established Taos as a celebrated center for the arts, and New Mexico’s most famous artist, Georgia O’Keeffe.

