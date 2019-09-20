How to Legally Write Off Your Vacation

If there’s a certain amount of work involved, you may be able to claim travel costs on your taxes.

Know what’s deductible and what’s not when it comes to submitting travel expenses on your taxes.

Now that summer has come and gone leaving behind a trail of vacation memories—and expenses—you may be looking for ways to recoup some of the cost. Can you legally write off your trip? If you’re self-employed—for example, if you’re an entrepreneur, freelancer, or consultant, or have an online business—and did some work while on the road, there’s a good chance you can. Here’s what it takes to get two thumbs up from the IRS. Pass these four tests For starters, your trip must have a business purpose, meaning it must include activities such as client meetings, attending a conference, being a guest speaker at a conference, doing research and development for the business, or holding a board meeting or annual shareholders’ meeting. The activity should have the potential to generate revenue. The second and third requirements deem that the trip must be both “ordinary and necessary,” according to IRS guidelines on business travel expenses. “An ordinary expense means it’s typical in your business, both [in terms of] amount [as well as in] frequency and purpose. Necessary means it actually helps you increase your profits or expand your business,” explained Tom Wheelwright, a certified public accountant and author of the book Tax-Free Wealth. Lastly, every expense must be properly documented. To get a deduction for travel, Wheelwright said that you must spend more than half your time during the business day doing business and have everything documented. “So, if you spend four and a half hours a day doing business, it becomes deductible. You also must have documentation, which includes receipts, of what you did, and a log of your expenses,” said Wheelwright. On receipts, write the name of the client who you had the meal with for further proof. “Save the emailed confirmation and receipt from the hotel reservation or conference ticket payment that show the dates, times, and name of the events as well as the receipts from the travel it took to get there and back [such as for gas or flights],” said Ben Watson, founder of Fiscal Fluency, a personal finance and business coaching company. Know, too, that you must be away from home overnight—the IRS requires an overnight stay for the trip to qualify as business travel, explained Wheelwright. Domestic travel versus travel abroad

There’s a big difference between how you calculate deductions if the work trip was taken in the United States versus abroad. According to Wheelwright, “It's an all-or-nothing test in the U.S., so either you spent more than 50 percent of your time on business, and it’s all deductible, or you spent 50 percent or less and none of it’s deductible.” For international business travel, the deductions work differently. He explained that when you travel to another country, the deduction is proportionate. “For example, if you spent 40 percent of your time doing business in Italy, then 40 percent is deductible,” said Wheelwright. Stick to the rules Photo by Yokwar/Shutterstock If you normally stay in more modest hotels, trying to deduct a luxe property stay could raise red flags. It has to be a legitimate business trip. “You can’t simply do some work while on the beach and call it a business trip," said Watson. But if you add a couple days at the beach onto your preplanned business trip to the coast, you could still write off at least some of your lodging fees, he explained. If you do extend your trip for vacation, you can only deduct the expenses that were directly related to work and took place on the days that you conducted business. If you are traveling to multiple cities, keep in mind that each must have a business purpose. You do have to work. If you are at a conference, make sure you fully participate, which means not just attending one or two sessions. If you only attend a small number of the business-related events, the entire purpose of the trip would be considered a personal trip with “incidental” business activities, pointed out Watson. Remember you need a log of what you did, and if it’s thin on details, it could prove problematic. “You don’t want to lose the ability to deduct transportation, lodging, meals, and other expenses,” said Watson. If it’s a business trip of your own making, be sure it includes meetings with clients or participating in some work-related activity. “To demonstrate evidence of these events, it’s wise to put calendar appointments down in your phone in advance and hold onto receipts when the time comes to file your tax return and claim your deductions. Remember, the primary purpose of this trip is [supposed to be] for work,” said Riley Adams, a CPA and personal finance blogger for the website Young and the Invested.

