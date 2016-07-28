How to (Actually) Volunteer in Cuba

It may be easier than ever to visit to Cuba, but is volunteering the way to get there?

share this article

If this headline caught your eye, chances are that volunteering fuels your travel and you have your eye on a trip to Cuba. You may have already tried to navigate the new visa and general license process and perhaps looked into some of the many person-to-person cultural exchange programs that would take you there. But if you’re really passionate about volunteering, that may be where you got stuck, because it’s not as easy as you may think to take a volunteer trip to Cuba.

Article continues below advertisement

While volunteering does fall under many of the 12 approved reasons to obtain a general license to Cuba, it’s difficult to find volunteering programs that will actually get you there, for a number of reasons. Sure, many cultural exchange programs, such as GeoVisions or Global Exchange, include volunteer opportunities as part of their trips, but the focus for these types of programs is really more on the cultural interaction and education—any volunteering is usually for a short-term or single-day project and geared more toward helping you interact with Cuban communities. But if you are more interested in being part of a longer-term project or you aren’t really a tour group kind of a person, it can be hard to find alternatives. Not only does Cuba’s limited Internet access pose a major hurdle to organizing a volunteer itinerary before you go (a crucial step in the visa application process), but lingering tensions between the Cuban and the U.S. governments—especially in regard to aid groups—also mean that tracking down a mutually-approved organization without personal contacts in Cuba can be almost impossible. Good news: It’s not actually impossible. Small organizations in both countries are bringing together like-minded people from each nation to support the arts, health, and the environment in Cuba, as well as lay a foundation of goodwill that hopefully will pave the way to ever-ameliorating diplomatic relations. Here, we’ve rounded up three unique—and sometimes niche—volunteer opportunities that will allow you not only to work side-by-side with Cuban counterparts but also to dig into a project that is actually useful. Voluntourism? Sure, but trust us, you won’t just be another tour group painting the same school building for the 100th time.

Article continues below advertisement