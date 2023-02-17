Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  February 17, 2023

Havasu Falls Has Reopened for First Time in 3 Years—Here’s How to Go

Those whose reservations were canceled between 2020 and 2022 get first dibs on visits in 2023.

Havasu Falls at sunrise

The famed turquoise falls were closed from March 2020 to February 2023.

Photo by Shutterstock

Havasu Falls, the famous waterfall found in the red rock canyon near Supai, Arizona, is reopening after being off-limits to the public for nearly three years. Found in a remote part of the Havasupai Indian Reservation, the cascade, which requires a special permit issued by the tribe to see, was initially closed due to the pandemic.

“With limited access to meaningful healthcare, closing the reservation was the best way to keep our community safe and healthy,” wrote the tribe on its website. The reservation remained shut to travelers in 2022 due to flooding that wiped out some of the trails and bridges used to access the falls.

But now the natural wonder is welcoming visitors again—with some stipulations.

How to get Havasu Falls reservations in 2023

The first travelers who will be allowed to visit Havasu Falls in 2023 are those who had a reservation that was canceled between 2020 and 2022. If previous reservation holders decline to reschedule a visit, only then will new reservations open online.

Per the official Facebook page for Havasupai Tribe Tourism, “The only way to get a reservation for 2023 is to purchase off the official transfer list. Open an account at www.havasupaireservations.com to see what is available.”

New reservations for 2024 are expected to open on February 1, 2024.

What to know about hiking to Havasu Falls

While reservations have long been challenging, getting to the ethereal falls isn’t easy either. AllTrails, a trail guide and maps website, ranks the trek as “challenging.” The out-and-back trail is 24.5 miles round trip. It starts at Hualapai Hilltop on the rim of the Grand Canyon and requires hiking down into the canyon and back up (which sees more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain).

“Make sure you are fit, athletic, well hydrated, and prepared for a difficult desert hike,” the National Park Service says on its website. It adds that temperatures in the summer regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so hikers should have a gallon of water with them, at minimum. If temperatures exceed 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the trails are closed.

Because hiking at night isn’t permitted, visitors must book a stay at the campground or the Havasupai Lodge.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More from AFAR
12 Places to See Cherry Blossoms in the United States
Where to Go in Spring
12 Places to See Cherry Blossoms in the United States
Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) chat with White Lotus concierge Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore).
Art + Culture
5 White Lotus Filming Locations You Can Visit in Sicily
Botánika Osa Peninsula sits within the Osa Peninsula's rainforest.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: Botánika Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica
St. Pete Beach
Beaches
The Best Beaches in Florida—And Where to Stay
Patagonia Gear on Sale
Packing Tips + Gear
Patagonia Gear Is Marked Down Up to 50 Percent Off Right Now
Essential Travel Apps That Experienced Travel Editors Actually Use
Packing Tips + Gear
Travel Apps That Travel Editors Actually Use
Load More