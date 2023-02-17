Havasu Falls Has Reopened for First Time in 3 Years—Here’s How to Go

Havasu Falls, the famous waterfall found in the red rock canyon near Supai, Arizona, is reopening after being off-limits to the public for nearly three years. Found in a remote part of the Havasupai Indian Reservation, the cascade, which requires a special permit issued by the tribe to see, was initially closed due to the pandemic.

“With limited access to meaningful healthcare, closing the reservation was the best way to keep our community safe and healthy,” wrote the tribe on its website. The reservation remained shut to travelers in 2022 due to flooding that wiped out some of the trails and bridges used to access the falls.

But now the natural wonder is welcoming visitors again—with some stipulations.

How to get Havasu Falls reservations in 2023

The first travelers who will be allowed to visit Havasu Falls in 2023 are those who had a reservation that was canceled between 2020 and 2022. If previous reservation holders decline to reschedule a visit, only then will new reservations open online.

Per the official Facebook page for Havasupai Tribe Tourism, “The only way to get a reservation for 2023 is to purchase off the official transfer list. Open an account at www.havasupaireservations.com to see what is available.”

New reservations for 2024 are expected to open on February 1, 2024.

What to know about hiking to Havasu Falls

While reservations have long been challenging, getting to the ethereal falls isn’t easy either. AllTrails, a trail guide and maps website, ranks the trek as “challenging.” The out-and-back trail is 24.5 miles round trip. It starts at Hualapai Hilltop on the rim of the Grand Canyon and requires hiking down into the canyon and back up (which sees more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain).

“Make sure you are fit, athletic, well hydrated, and prepared for a difficult desert hike,” the National Park Service says on its website. It adds that temperatures in the summer regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so hikers should have a gallon of water with them, at minimum. If temperatures exceed 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the trails are closed.

Because hiking at night isn’t permitted, visitors must book a stay at the campground or the Havasupai Lodge.