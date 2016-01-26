Great News: Getting to Iceland (and Europe) Is Now Cheaper than Ever

Budget-minded travelers rejoiced last week when WOW Air debuted in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets with US$99 flights to Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland. Promotional pricing sold out quickly, but the airline’s standard rates are still dirt cheap—some as low as US$229 round-trip. We recently caught up with Skuli Mogensen, the airline’s CEO, to chat with him about the carrier’s expansion.

Why did you pick these two California cities as your first markets on the West Coast?

"We were confident with expansions in North America based on the success of our routes in Boston and Washington, D.C. [which launched in 2014]. The feedback on those routes has been phenomenal. And now we’re running at a 90-percent load factor on every flight to North America. We just thought it was time to grow and serve another part of the U.S. market."

Tell us about these promotional fares.

"We came in to the market with fares starting at US$99 dollars direct to Iceland, and US$199 to a number of European destinations with a stopover in Iceland. Even after these promotional fares are over, we will lower fares on these routes by 30 to 40 percent from the norm. That’s one of our goals. Internationally our prices set us apart; while domestic airfares on average have been coming down, international prices have been coming up. That doesn’t make any sense. So we’re trying to change it and make the world a smaller place."