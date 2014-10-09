Finding a New Perspective in Mallorca

share this article

T o get these incredible shots for the o get these incredible shots for the Mallorca story that ran in our October issue, photographer Francesco Lastrucci took his first helicopter ride while on assignment for AFAR. Below, he chronicles his adventures. I first heard of Sloane Helicopters and skilled pilot Jonny Greenhal on my first day in Mallorca, when I met Dominique Carrol from the Mallorca tourism office in Can Alomar, a fancy art boutique hotel in the heart of bustling Palma. We opened the maps of the island and started to plan my schedule upon my arrival. Among all the information that Dominique provided, there was one that made me jump: the helicopter ride. Sloane Helicopters is a UK-based company which has been in operation for over 40 years. In 1995, they opened a base in Mallorca specializing in Heli Tours, Aerial Photography, Sightseeing Flights, and Heli Dining. I was enthusiastic about it from the moment Dominique mentioned the possibility to me. I knew it would be an unique chance to get a different view of the island, but considering it was my first time there, I also knew I had to be patient. I wanted to visit the island first, in order to have knowledge of it and understand what I should focus on. I booked the helicopter ride for my last day on the island. Before then I would have all the time I needed to explore and photograph from the ground level. I rented a brand new red Vespa and drove on two wheels over 1000km through the winding roads of the Serra de Tramuntana. I discovered nearly every hidden corner of it.

The Tramuntana mountain range, dropping directly into the blue Mediterranean Sea, runs the length of Mallorca’s north coast and is home to the island’s most spectacular landscapes. Finally ready to view from above the roads and the views I’d traveled and seen in the previous 7 days, I headed to the airport. I met on a cloudy humid morning with the cheerful British pilot, Jonny, in the small airport of Son Bonnet, just a few kilometers outside of Palma. Jonny has lived in Mallorca since 1993 and has been flying for 15 years with Sloane Helicopters Mallorca. It was my first time on a helicopter and I couldn’t hide my enthusiasm, adrenaline, or fear. A storm was approaching, and it was definitely not the ideal day to take aerial photographs for the first time. All I could do was trust Jonny’s skills. After the usual procedures and the visit to the hangar, we discussed the itinerary I wanted him to follow and we were ready to go. He secured me to the helicopter seat and, to my surprise, took my side door off. Before I could even realize that I was completely exposed to the elements, we were already taking off. Jonny led the small helicopter over golden fields, stone walls and mansions heading towards the mountains. It didn’t take me long to realize that without the door I was completely free to photograph what I wanted and how I wanted: wide angles, details, patterns.

