This Southern Destination Just Became North America’s First National Park City

Just over 50 years ago, in 1969, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was labeled the most polluted city in the United States. At that time, unregulated industrial emissions had degraded air quality so much that drivers often had to use headlights during the day. But that environmental crisis spurred a community-driven initiative that revitalized the downtown and riverfront areas, transforming former industrial sites into public spaces like parks and trails. Now, the community has claimed a brand-new title: the first National Park City in the United States.

This distinction is granted by the U.K.-based National Park City Foundation, a grassroots effort aiming to make cities more environmentally friendly that is inspired by the “long-term and large-scale vision of national parks,” per the organization’s website. (To clarify, this is not part of the U.S. National Park System, which includes national parks, national monuments, national preserves, and more.) The designation means Chattanooga is one of the cities leading the charge on what the future of urban life could look like—greener, healthier, and more connected to nature.

“Here in Chattanooga, we’ve used the National Park City movement to encourage folks to think about Chattanooga as a city in a park rather than a city with some parks in it,” Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly said in a video announcing the designation. “The outdoors is our competitive advantage. It’s at the heart of our story of revitalization, and it’s core to our identity. We’ve always known how special Chattanooga’s connection to the outdoors is, and now it’ll be recognized around the world.”

It’s now the third National Park City in the world—London became the first in 2019, and Adelaide, Australia, was named the second in 2021. To earn the title, Chattanooga had to submit a comprehensive digital portfolio explaining how it met the 23 criteria, including detailing its environmental stewardship efforts and sustainable agriculture practices.

According to the National Park City Foundation, whose members traveled to Chattanooga earlier this year to verify the application and approved the bid a month later, the city’s campaign was grounded in its “legacy of change” from one of the most polluted cities in the nation to an outdoor destination.

In a news release after the designation’s announcement, Alison Barnes, trustee of the National Park City Foundation, said the status “introduces a new chapter for a city with a long history of revitalization and renewal through connecting its unique landscape and the history of its people.”

Take a trip to Chattanooga

There’s plenty to see and experience in Tennessee’s fourth largest city. Here’s a quick guide.

What to do

Visitors keen on experiencing Chattanooga’s outdoor opportunities can hike the bluff trails at Stringer’s Ridge for skyline views or head up Lookout Mountain for the jaw-dropper combo of Sunset Rock, Point Park, and Ruby Falls. The Tennessee Riverwalk runs 13 miles from St. Elmo to Chickamauga Dam, making it nice for cyclists, runners, or for a lazy stroll with coffee in hand. Paddleboarders can cruise the calm downtown stretch of the Tennessee River, while adrenaline-chasers have the option of heading to the Ocoee River for whitewater rafting. And if you just want to relax in the sun, Coolidge Park has a carousel, splash pad, and the kind of riverfront lawn made for picnics.

Where to eat

After a day exploring Chattanooga’s scenic landscapes, check out the city’s vibrant culinary scene. For a taste of the South, Public House is a local favorite for dishes like buttermilk fried chicken and shrimp and grits, while Ernest Chinese offers modern Sichuan dishes. When it comes to drinks, No Hard Feelings is a chic spot downtown known for its creative cocktails, like a pistachio Mai Tai.

Where to stay

The Edwin Hotel, Autograph Collection, is a newer, dog-friendly option downtown with an impressive art collection. Suites have marble bathrooms, spacious living areas, and views of the Tennessee River. There’s also a rooftop pool, spa, and a patio bar called the Whiskey Thief.

