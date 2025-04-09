Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  April 09, 2025

After a 4-Year Closure, This Enchanting Cave Is Finally Reopening in a California National Park

You’ll want to reserve tickets now to explore Crystal Cave, which will once again welcome visitors from May 23 to September 7.

Tall sequoias cast shadows in the woods (L); numerous milky-white stalactites and stalagmites fill cave (R)

Sequoia National Park is home to some of the world’s largest trees. Crystal Cave is famous for its numerous crystalline formations.

Photo by Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock (L); photo by Jonathan Palagonia/Shutterstock (R)

Hidden beneath a forest of the tallest trees on Earth lies a twisting network of glittering marble passageways. After a four-year closure, the popular series of subterranean chambers laced with crystalline formations found beneath Sequoia National Park is reopening to the public.

Starting May 23, 2025, Crystal Cave, known for its abundance of milky white stalactites and other shimmering mineralogical features, will welcome visitors once again.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome visitors back to Crystal Cave,” said Savannah Boiano, executive director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy, in a news release. “This hidden underground marvel is one of Sequoia National Park’s most awe-inspiring treasures, and its reopening provides an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to experience its breathtaking beauty firsthand.”

The cavern was initially closed in 2021 after the KNP Complex wildfire damaged the area. In 2022 and 2023, severe winter weather degraded the access road, keeping it out of action. In the years since, the cave and the surrounding area have undergone extensive repairs and safety upgrades, including fixing the roadway, removing hazardous trees, and restoring the cave’s solar-powered lighting system.

Located about a 45-minute drive from the park’s main entrance, near Giant Forest, Crystal Cave was carved into existence over millions of years by underground streams eroding the marble. It features a half-mile loop of striking rock formations, including stalactites, flowstone, and drapery-like curtains of mineral deposits; in prior years, it drew tens of thousands of visitors each season. It’s the second largest of roughly 275 known caves within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the fourth-largest cave in California. (The National Park Service manages more than 4,700 caves across the country, and there are many lesser-known caverns worth exploring as well.)

Due to the delicate nature of the crystallizations, the cave is only accessible on a 50-minute guided tour. Led by a Sequoia Parks Conservancy Field Institute naturalist, the guided underground journey delves into the cave’s unique ecology, geology, and history.

How to visit Crystal Cave at Sequoia National Park

Crystal Cave can only be visited on a guided tour with the park’s partner, the Sequoia Parks Conservancy. In 2025, the site will be open from May 23 through September 7, with tours operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets went on sale March 31, cost $21 for adults and $11 for children under 10 years old, and are exclusively available online—none will be sold at the cave entrance. Those fees are in addition to the cost of entrance passes into Sequoia National Park (which starts at $20). Tickets are available online until 36 hours ahead of scheduled tours. The park, however, recommends purchasing tickets two months in advance of your visit, and the conservancy warns that they “often sell out far in advance, so plan accordingly.”

While the tours are suitable for all ages (although baby backpack carriers and strollers are not permitted), Sequoia Parks Conservancy notes that the trail to and from the cave is considered strenuous (with stairs equivalent to those in a 20-story building) and not recommended for those with limited mobility. Similarly, people who experience claustrophobia or heart or respiratory conditions should consider sitting this visit out. Fortunately, there’s plenty more to see above ground in Sequoia National Park.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
