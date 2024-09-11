Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Caitlin MortonBailey Berg
  •  September 11, 2024

These Are the Airports Where You Can Currently Use Your iPhone to Get Through TSA Security

Fliers at airports in six states now can use the Apple Wallet ID on their iPhone to get through TSA security, and more states are to follow.
Screenshot of Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID

Arizona is the first state where travelers can use the Apple Wallet ID to pass through TSA security checkpoints.

Courtesy of Apple

When you’re heading through airport security, it’s always a bit stressful when you can’t quickly find your ID to present to the TSA agent. Luckily, those days may soon be behind you—if you’re an iPhone user.

Apple’s newish technology allows fliers to add their driver’s license or state ID to their Apple Wallet app and use their device to get through security. That means travelers can simply swipe their iPhone or Apple Watch instead of showing a physical copy of their ID to security agents. The hope is to make airport security a little more efficient and secure.

The newer tech went live on March 23, 2022, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona. Since then, the capabilities have rolled out in Maryland (as of May 25, 2022), Colorado (as of November 9, 2022), Georgia (as of May 18, 2023), and Ohio (as of July 31, 2024). Here’s what you need to know about flying with Apple’s Wallet ID.

In which states can you get Apple’s Wallet ID?

The TSA security checkpoints at nine airports currently accept Apple’s Digital ID, including:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • San José Mineta International Airport (SJC)

According to Apple, the Wallet ID capabilities will roll out soon in:

  • Connecticut
  • Hawai‘i
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Utah

As of yet, the tech company hasn’t shared which airports in those states will use the new technology. Additional states have plans to join the program down the line.

How does Apple’s Wallet ID work?

Setting up the new technology is fairly simple. Eligible fliers can scan their driver’s license or state ID into the Apple Wallet app (there are on-screen instructions to follow), then take and upload a selfie. “As an additional fraud prevention step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process,” Apple states. The selfie and scanned license are then sent to the issuing state for verification and approval.

Once approved, which often happens in minutes, users can present their Apple Wallet identification at airport security checkpoints by tapping their device at the Credential Authentication Technology reader (provided they are signed into their device with Apple ID). Fliers will then be shown which information is requested by the TSA, which typically includes legal name, date of birth, sex, Real ID status, and the issue and expiration date of the ID. Travelers can then consent to provide that information through Face ID or Touch ID by double-tapping a side button for Face ID or Apple Watch or holding their finger to the home button for Touch ID. In other words, you don’t even have to unlock your phone.

The information is transmitted digitally to the TSA and encrypted by the Apple Wallet app. The technology is available on iPhone models 8 or later that run iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later. You’ll know it worked if a checkmark and the word “Done” appears on your device.

Depending on where you fly from, there might be additional security requirements, including taking a biometric photo to compare with the ID photo.

Is it safe to use Apple’s Wallet ID?

According to Apple, “IDs in Apple Wallet take advantage of the privacy and security features already built into iPhone and Apple Watch to help protect against tampering and theft. Your driver’s license or state ID data is encrypted. Neither the state issuing authority nor Apple can see when and where you use your license or ID, and biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID helps make sure that only you can view and use your license or ID.”

Can I leave my physical ID at home once I have Apple’s Wallet ID?

Not quite. According to the TSA, “All passengers . . . must continue to carry and have readily available their physical driver’s license or identification card, or other acceptable ID listed on the TSA website.”

For now, gate agents may need to see your physical ID to complete the verification process. And do we even need to mention the ramifications of a dead iPhone battery?

This article originally published in 2022 and was updated in September 2024 with new information.

Caitlin Morton

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