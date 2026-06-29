A First Look at Alaska Airlines’ Ambitious New Airport Lounge

Portland International Airport (PDX) has spent the past several years reinventing itself. In 2024, the airport unveiled a dramatic new main terminal crowned by a nine-acre mass-timber roof and a departures hall filled with natural light, Pacific Northwest plants, and dozens of local restaurants and shops.

Now, one of the airport’s biggest tenants has big ambitions of its own.

Alaska Airlines has opened a new 14,000-square-foot Alaska Lounge overlooking the soaring departures hall— roughly twice the size of its previous PDX outpost, which it replaced. The lounge, which seats more than 230 guests, reflects the same Pacific Northwest aesthetic as the terminal below while introducing an elevated food program, locally inspired cocktails, and a variety of workspaces, quiet corners, and social areas.

The opening is part of Alaska’s continued expansion in Portland, where the airline operates more than 100 daily departures to more than 60 destinations. By this fall, it expects to offer 50 percent more seats from PDX than it did two years ago.

Here’s what travelers can expect inside.

Food and drink

The new Alaska lounge at PDX will serve an exclusive rotating cocktail to Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite cardholders. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Food is where the new lounge sets itself apart from Alaska’s earlier outposts. While many of the airline’s existing lounges have long focused on lighter fare like soups, salads, and cheese plates, Portland is debuting an expanded menu that will roll out to Seattle later this summer.

Mornings start with playful options like a pancake-printing machine and a build-your-own crepe station, where travelers can opt for sweet toppings like Nutella and raspberries or savory combinations with smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese. Breakfasts also include hot dishes such as leek and wild thyme strata with hollandaise and egg-and-cheese breakfast bites.

Later in the day, the menu shifts to entrées like roasted carrots with orange blossom and cracked pepper and spring pea tortellini in a lemon-herb cream sauce. There’s also a smaller late-night menu (served from 7 to 10:30 p.m.) with dishes like soy BBQ pork sliders with red cabbage slaw and tortellini primavera.

A pastry case stocked with treats such as oatmeal raisin cookies, lemon pound cake, and blackberry cheesecake crumble is available throughout the day.

A staffed espresso bar serves coffee drinks made with a custom blend created exclusively for Alaska by Portland’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters—the same roast poured aboard Alaska Airlines flights. At the full-service bar, complimentary cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits showcase producers from across the West Coast (including Portland-based breweries Backwoods and Hopworks and California wineries Canyon Road and Wycliff), while premium pours are available for an additional charge.

The airline’s signature Bloody Mary remains a staple, and Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite cardholders can order an exclusive rotating cocktail (currently called the Summit Sunset, which is made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, ginger, Mari Gold Amaro, lemon, honey, and bitters) available only through the cardholder program.

Design

Alaska’s signature loungers are calling. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Like the rest of the new terminal, the lounge draws inspiration from the Pacific Northwest. Wood finishes, abundant natural light, and expansive windows overlooking the departures hall and runways match the vibe of the entire airport.

Just inside the entrance, visitors are greeted by a striking, large-scale artwork by Ben Butler: a layered interpretation of Mount Hood viewed from above, resembling a topographic map carved into wood. Another visually interesting element is the freestanding glass-enclosed fireplace that divides the seating areas.

Restrooms are in the lounge and are stocked with Salt & Stone hand soap and lotion (the same California brand in Alaska’s premium onboard amenity kits). One thing travelers won’t find, however, is showers (though, given that Portland primarily serves domestic and West Coast routes rather than long-haul international connections, that’s not a huge surprise).

There are also three soundproof phone booths, plentiful power outlets, and the airline’s “signature loungers”—plush reclining chairs with integrated footrests.

How to access the PDX Alaska Lounge

The Alaska Lounge at PDX is on the mezzanine level, just past the South Security Checkpoint (between Concourses B and C). It operates daily from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Access is available to Alaska Lounge members and Alaska Lounge+ members (the latter of which also includes entry to nearly 90 partner lounges worldwide). Eligible first-class passengers flying Alaska or select partner airlines, along with qualifying Oneworld elite members and premium-cabin travelers on partner carriers, can also visit. Day passes are available for $65 when space allows.