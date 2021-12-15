Air Canada Launches New Credit Card With Welcome Offer up to 100,000 Points

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Years in the making, Air Canada’s Aeroplan® Credit Card has finally arrived. Card benefits and the welcome bonus are even better than anticipated. That includes an introductory offer worth up to 100,000 points, plus automatic elite status for the first two calendar years of card membership.

A partnership between Air Canada and Chase, this new credit card offers a strong earnings structure, plenty of premium travel perks like free checked bags, and a Global Entry/TSA/Nexus credit. Yet its annual fee is just $95. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Chase Aeroplan credit card and why it’s worth getting now—even if you have no plans to visit Canada anytime soon.

If you fly Air Canada, this card is essential

The Aeroplan Credit Card is Air Canada’s first credit card targeting the U.S. market. Previously, Americans traveling on Canada’s largest airline could attain travel perks like priority boarding and free bags by flying and spending a whole lot on Air Canada to achieve elite status. Now, by simply being a cardholder, Air Canada flyers have access to the likes of free bags, early boarding, huge points-earning opportunities, and all the perks associated with Aeroplan 25K Elite status, which is gifted the calendar year in which your account is opened as well as the following calendar year.

Even without plans to visit Canada (ever), this card is great

It may sound like an odd suggestion to get an Air Canada–branded credit card if you have zero plans to visit Canada, but hear us out. Air Canada’s frequent flier program Aeroplan has more award partners than any other loyalty program in the world—currently 45 and counting—serving more than 1,300 global destinations. As a Star Alliance founding member, Aeroplan has access to award inventory of all 26 alliance members, including Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, and more. Add partnerships with almost another 20 carriers including Etihad Airways and Oman Air, and you have the most comprehensive search results of any airline program in the world.

Welcome offer

The Aeroplan credit card’s current introductory bonus is a big one—especially for a card with a $95 annual fee—but it’s different from your typical welcome offer. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn two Welcome Flight Reward certificates, valued up to 50,000 points each, after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Together, that’s up to 100,000 total bonus points.

Welcome Flight Reward certificates may not be as straightforward as a traditional use of points for flight awards, but they aren’t hard to use either. Think of them as bills that don’t provide any change. For flight awards that cost more than 50,000 points, use a certificate, and pay the difference with your Aeroplan points. A recent award search for a one-way business-class ticket from Paris to Miami on Air Canada in May 2022 was priced at 76,600 points. After using one certificate (valued at 50,000 points), the balance, 26,600, would be deducted from your Aeroplan balance. On the other hand, if redeeming for the same flight in economy at a cost of 35,000 points, a certificate could be used, but no change would be provided (effectively forfeiting the value of 15,000 points).

Also, part of the card launch, receive Aeroplan 25K Status for the calendar year in which your Chase Aeroplan Card account is opened and for the following calendar year. This elite status grants travel perks aplenty on Air Canada.

Earn points

Aside from the introductory bonus certificates, the Aeroplan card is replete with opportunities to rack up extra points on everyday spending. The card’s earning rates are as follows:

Earn three points per dollar spent directly with Air Canada

Earn three points per dollar spent at grocery stores

Earn three points per dollar on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services

Earn one point per dollar on all other purchases

But the earnings don’t end there. Another standout feature of this credit card is the chance to earn bonus points when reaching spending thresholds each month. Earn 500 bonus points for every $2,000 spent in a calendar month (up to a maximum of 1,500 points per calendar month, or a total of 18,000 per year).

Myriad redemption opportunities

The Aeroplan program’s strongest asset is its power of redemption. Through the most comprehensive reward portal in the loyalty program industry, it’s possible to redeem points on more than 40 airlines with Aeroplan.

That said, it’s not always easy to know exactly how many points you’ll need for your flight: Aeroplan’s somewhat complicated award chart is based on both geography and distance flown. To give some simple best-case scenario examples, short-haul flights (under 500 miles) within North America—for example, Boston to Montreal or New York City to Toronto—can cost just 6,000 Aeroplan points each way in economy. One-way from New York to Frankfurt on Lufthansa or Miami to Paris on Air Canada can cost 35,000 points in economy while Los Angeles to Zurich on Swiss can cost 70,000 points in business class. (Note that the number of points required for an Aeroplan redemption are often far lower than those on the MileagePlus loyalty program through United Airlines.)