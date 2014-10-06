Home>Travel inspiration

AFAR Holiday Gift Guide 2014

By AFAR magazine

10.06.14

Celebrate the season with these goods from around the globe. Plus: Our favorite experiential travelers share what they’re giving, where they’re going, and what they’d like to get this year.

Online Bonus Gifts!

Up your glamping game with this glamorous tent.

Gifts for Women

Shinola’s Bixby Bike is a fresh set of wheels for the eco-conscious lady.

Gifts for Gourmands

The Uplifiting Carafe, from We Are Vessel, is a fresh take on a classic kitchen necessity.

Gifts for Bookworms

Mexico, a cookbook by Margarita Carrillo Arronte, includes 700 traditional recipes.

Gifts for Men

Fjallraven’s Rucksack No. 21 is water-resistant and stylish.

Gifts for Kids

Hand-stitched animals from Mexico are charming and simple gifts.

Gifts for Adventurers

The Mission Bicycle helmet, built with an eye for safety and style.

AFAR Tastemakers’ Picks

Raan and Shea Parton, founders of Apolis and two of AFAR’s tastemakers, consulted for their holiday picks and wishlists.

Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade

How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales

