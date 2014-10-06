AFAR Holiday Gift Guide 2014

Article continues below advertisement
Celebrate the season with these goods from around the globe. Plus: Our favorite experiential travelers share what they’re giving, where they’re going, and what they’d like to get this year.
Up your glamping game with this glamorous tent.
Shinola’s Bixby Bike is a fresh set of wheels for the eco-conscious lady.
The Uplifiting Carafe, from We Are Vessel, is a fresh take on a classic kitchen necessity.
Mexico, a cookbook by Margarita Carrillo Arronte, includes 700 traditional recipes.
Fjallraven’s Rucksack No. 21 is water-resistant and stylish.
Hand-stitched animals from Mexico are charming and simple gifts.
The Mission Bicycle helmet, built with an eye for safety and style.
Raan and Shea Parton, founders of Apolis and two of AFAR’s tastemakers, consulted for their holiday picks and wishlists.
