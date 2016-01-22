5 Ways to Survive a Mercury Retrograde While Traveling

The car door slammed and I knew all too well what had just happened. It was five-below zero, the car was still running, and the keys were locked inside. What’s more, the spare remote opener had a dead battery and I was headed out on an important trip to the city. It was five o'clock in the morning and freezing. I was groggy but it was clear: Mercury was retrograde. I just had to laugh aloud at my humanity because even professional astrologers are not immune to the challenges the planets can reflect.

Mercury retrograde is often the scapegoat for when nothing seems to be going right. But really, if you’re using the lens of Astrology to look at human life, the most important point to remember is that astrological symbolism is reflective, not causal. Mercury isn’t causing problems, but knowing a little about what’s going on might help you avoid them.

Astronomically, "retrograde" is an apparent backward motion of a planet due to varying orbital speeds and angular perception. Think of it like this: You’re at a stop light between two buses. When the light turns green, the two buses move forward slowly but you accelerate more quickly. You’re moving faster than the two at your sides and, thanks to relative motion, they appear to be going backwards. Retrogrades are like that.