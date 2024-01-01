6 Great Road Trips to Take in Wyoming

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly itinerary or a route that hits the state’s most beautiful outdoor areas, here are 6 great road trip itineraries in Wyoming.

Sponsored by Travel Wyoming

Golden hour on the Wyoming plain
1. Devil’s Tower National Monument to Sheridan | 6 Days
Unearth roadside attractions and more with this itinerary for the Cowboy State, including fossilized dinosaur tracks at Red Gulch, the sacred indigenous site of Bighorn Medicine Wheel, and eclectic art galleries.
Brush Creek Ranch offers a range of culinary experiences among Wyoming’s scenic beauty.
2. Casper to Saratoga | 5 Days
Whether it’s bison steak in Casper, pancake feasts for Cheyenne’s most famous festival, or modern vegetarian cuisine in Laramie, Wyoming is a dynamic culinary destination that demands exploration.
3. Bear River State Park to Jackson Hole | 6 Days
On this six-day itinerary, you’ll travel through Wyoming’s “Salt to Stone” Region, traversing the Star Valley Scenic Byway and Grand Teton National Park.
4. Pinedale to Green River | 6 Days
This five-day itinerary highlights some of Wyoming’s best family-friendly activities—from paddleboarding on Fremont Lake to fly fishing, sandboarding, and unforgettable wildlife sightings.
Head Image; Travel Wyoming
5. Yellowstone to Sheridan | 5 Days
Discover the ways of the Old West in Northern Wyoming, from Shoshone National Forest to Paintrock Canyon Ranch and all the way to the historical hub of Sheridan, as you road trip through the state.
Embrace Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and impressive rock formations.
6. Cheyenne to Medicine Bow National Forest | 6 Days
From horseback riding and rock climbing to fly fishing, swimming, and camping under the unbelievably clear night skies, there’s never a dull moment in a Wyoming summer.