6 Great Road Trips to Take in Wyoming

Sponsored by Travel Wyoming
National Parks
Unearth roadside attractions and more with this itinerary for the Cowboy State, including fossilized dinosaur tracks at Red Gulch, the sacred indigenous site of Bighorn Medicine Wheel, and eclectic art galleries.
National Parks
Whether it’s bison steak in Casper, pancake feasts for Cheyenne’s most famous festival, or modern vegetarian cuisine in Laramie, Wyoming is a dynamic culinary destination that demands exploration.
National Parks
On this six-day itinerary, you’ll travel through Wyoming’s “Salt to Stone” Region, traversing the Star Valley Scenic Byway and Grand Teton National Park.
National Parks
This five-day itinerary highlights some of Wyoming’s best family-friendly activities—from paddleboarding on Fremont Lake to fly fishing, sandboarding, and unforgettable wildlife sightings.
National Parks
Discover the ways of the Old West in Northern Wyoming, from Shoshone National Forest to Paintrock Canyon Ranch and all the way to the historical hub of Sheridan, as you road trip through the state.
National Parks
From horseback riding and rock climbing to fly fishing, swimming, and camping under the unbelievably clear night skies, there’s never a dull moment in a Wyoming summer.