Plan a Wyoming Road Trip Through Jackson Hole and Star Valley

You can either sit down to breakfast at the Virginian Restaurant , an institution in the mountain town or grab to-go burritos from D.O.G. No matter which you choose, if you enter Grand Teton National Park on the earlier side, you’ll enjoy fewer summer crowds along the two-lane roads and at the viewpoints.The best way to see the park is on the 42-mile Scenic Loop Drive, which covers all the highlights and top photo spots. Snag a parking spot at Jenny Lake and plan a hike around the glacial lake. (Don’t forget your bear spray, and keep your distance from wildlife.) The entire trail spans 7.1 miles, circumnavigating the lake in its entirety, or you can opt to only hike part of the trail. Both options come with the opportunity to take a dip in the lake’s refreshing waters.For lunch, there’s The Trapper Grill at Signal Mountain Lodge , where the nachos, quesadillas, and BLTs come with unobstructed views of Jackson Lake and the white-capped Teton Range. Properly fueled, continue the drive through the park, stopping at Oxbow Bend, Schwabacher Landing, and Mormon Row. The latter is home to the famous T. A. Moulton Barn , a scene synonymous with Jackson Hole.Before tucking back into your cozy bed at The Virginian Lodge, you’ll want to celebrate the end of your unforgettable Wyoming road trip with a meal at the Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse . (Pro tip: A dinner reservation guarantees free entry to the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar’s live music scene upstairs.)