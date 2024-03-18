Plan a Wyoming Road Trip Through Jackson Hole and Star Valley

If road trips are meant for travelers interested in the beauty of the journey itself—the wide-open spaces, the charming small towns, and the staggering views that appear around an unassuming bend, Wyoming is among the best destinations for such a vacation. The landscape dramatically shifts from region to region, along with the history, wildlife, and cultural points of interest you’ll see along the way. Over this six-day journey, you’ll cover the Salt to Stone Region (Salt Lake City to Yellowstone) stopping in Evanston, Kemmerer, Star Valley, and Jackson.