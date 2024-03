Why Wyoming Road Trips Make the Best Family Memories

Pick up a few different flavors from Cowboy Donuts in Rock Springs before beginning the next portion of the road trip. The 24-mile Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop can be accessed from either Rock Springs or Green River, and the self-guided tour is about 1.5 hours. Most of the route is on a gravel road so a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.As the name implies, wild horses are one of the most notable sightings, but you’ll also want to keep an eye out for pronghorns, rabbits, hawks, and elk, among other wildlife. To help protect and preserve the majestic and incredible horses, check Bureau of Land Management guidelines, which typically suggest staying 300 feet away. Touching or feeding the horses is unlawful due to the negative effects human contact can have, especially important during foaling season (February-July) since it can result in abandoned foals. Learn more at Wyoming Responsibly Next, Expedition Island Park in Green River serves as a jumping-off point for a variety of water activities including rafting, tubing, and kayaking, and there’s access to rapids and shallow wading pools. There’s even a playground and plenty of walking paths and nature trails to explore before a final dinner at Gudino’s Cafe —where savoring the homemade pie is highly encouraged.The next morning marks the end of your family road trip through Wyoming, and you’ll fly home from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport with a week’s work of enchanting memories from the Cowboy State.