Why Wyoming Road Trips Make the Best Family Memories

When it comes to family road trips, there’s perhaps no destination filled with as many possibilities as the Cowboy State. The Western region of Wyoming offers a wide range of active pursuits that can be enjoyed by all ages. In this itinerary, you’ll start your adventure in Pinedale, a walkable town known for its mountain biking trails, a museum that showcases the history of the Rocky Mountain fur trade, and its proximity to Fremont Lake, the seventh-deepest lake in the country. Further south, you’ll encounter the Killpecker Sand Dunes, a prehistoric volcano, and the rapids of the Green River. It’s a trip that’s equally busy as it is relaxing—and you’ll leave already planning your next trip back out West.