Discover a Different Side of the West on This Wyoming Road Trip

For wanderers seeking something a little different, this six-day Wyoming road trip embraces the lesser-known and mysterious side of the state. Starting at Devils Tower National Monument, this itinerary focuses on adventures to inspire your curiosity and wonder, including stargazing, historical general stores, and archeological sites with important—and often strange—histories. Your journey will also feature guided rock climbing, seasonal rodeos, and local cuisine to be enjoyed while surrounded by the state’s most stunning views.