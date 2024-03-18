JOURNEYS
Discover a Different Side of the West on This Wyoming Road Trip
Unearth roadside attractions and more with this itinerary for the Cowboy State, including fossilized dinosaur tracks at Red Gulch, the sacred indigenous site of Bighorn Medicine Wheel, and eclectic art galleries.
For wanderers seeking something a little different, this six-day Wyoming road trip embraces the lesser-known and mysterious side of the state. Starting at Devils Tower National Monument, this itinerary focuses on adventures to inspire your curiosity and wonder, including stargazing, historical general stores, and archeological sites with important—and often strange—histories. Your journey will also feature guided rock climbing, seasonal rodeos, and local cuisine to be enjoyed while surrounded by the state’s most stunning views.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1: Hike Devils Tower National Monument
Arriving at Gillette-Campbell County Airport, drive just over an hour to reach the first national monument in the United States, Devils Tower. Rising 867 feet over beautiful Crook County, the fluted monolith is best admired after a hearty breakfast at Devils Tower View Cafe. Follow that with one of several rigorous hikes in clear view of the Tower, a prehistoric rock formation long sacred to more than two dozen Native American tribes.
Afterward, grab lunch at Ponderosa Cafe and Bar in nearby Hulett. If you happen to be traveling in summer, don’t miss a guided tour of Vore Buffalo Jump, an ancient archeological site where Native Americans hunted bison. Finally, cruise over to Devils Tower Lodge, a lively inn run by outdoors enthusiasts. You’ll check into your colorful room, enjoy a communal dinner, and then gaze at the stars that illuminate Devils Tower and its majestic surroundings.
Afterward, grab lunch at Ponderosa Cafe and Bar in nearby Hulett. If you happen to be traveling in summer, don’t miss a guided tour of Vore Buffalo Jump, an ancient archeological site where Native Americans hunted bison. Finally, cruise over to Devils Tower Lodge, a lively inn run by outdoors enthusiasts. You’ll check into your colorful room, enjoy a communal dinner, and then gaze at the stars that illuminate Devils Tower and its majestic surroundings.
Days 2-3:Art and the outdoors at Ucross
After fueling up with breakfast burritos at Red Rock Cafe, recognizable by its antler-covered roof, head two hours west to The Ranch at Ucross, your home for the next two days. Once you’ve checked into your secluded woodland cabin on this former homestead, drive five minutes away to the non-profit Ucross Foundation’s Art Gallery and Cafe to see what your resident neighbors are cooking up creatively with ongoing exhibitions from artists of all kinds of disciplines.
Back at The Ranch at Ucross, you’ll have some 20,000 acres at your disposal for horseback riding, trout fishing, campfire singalongs, and a heated pool. All-inclusive onsite meals and some of the warmest hospitality in all of Wyoming make for an active and inspired stay.
Back at The Ranch at Ucross, you’ll have some 20,000 acres at your disposal for horseback riding, trout fishing, campfire singalongs, and a heated pool. All-inclusive onsite meals and some of the warmest hospitality in all of Wyoming make for an active and inspired stay.
Days 4-5:Ten Sleep
Cloud Peak is one of the highest summits in the country, hovering magnificently over the Bighorn Mountains in the north of the state, and driving along the Cloud Peak Skyway offers unforgettable views from multiple angles. After 1.5 hours along the scenic byway, you’ll reach the charming basecamp of Ten Sleep.
Connecting with Wyoming Mountain Guides, you’ll learn how to rock climb on one of hundreds of alpine limestone routes suitable for your skill level. Back in town, visit Ten Sleep Brewing to taste a few of their award-winning ales and lagers, then head an hour north to check in at The Hideout Lodge & Guest Ranch, where you’ll be spending the next two nights.
With origins dating to 1899, The Hideout is ideal for slowing things down and unwinding in a comfortable casita. You’ll be able to choose from a long menu of outdoor activities to stay active, including fly fishing, trapshooting, archery, and horseback riding, plus an infinity-style pool and a dining hall with refined cuisine. And about 20 minutes away, Red Gulch is the largest site for dinosaur tracks in the state, with fossilized footsteps dating back as far as 180 million years. For an added bit of conviviality, drop by the taphouse at Shell Campground, a century-old general store built from local sandstone.
Connecting with Wyoming Mountain Guides, you’ll learn how to rock climb on one of hundreds of alpine limestone routes suitable for your skill level. Back in town, visit Ten Sleep Brewing to taste a few of their award-winning ales and lagers, then head an hour north to check in at The Hideout Lodge & Guest Ranch, where you’ll be spending the next two nights.
With origins dating to 1899, The Hideout is ideal for slowing things down and unwinding in a comfortable casita. You’ll be able to choose from a long menu of outdoor activities to stay active, including fly fishing, trapshooting, archery, and horseback riding, plus an infinity-style pool and a dining hall with refined cuisine. And about 20 minutes away, Red Gulch is the largest site for dinosaur tracks in the state, with fossilized footsteps dating back as far as 180 million years. For an added bit of conviviality, drop by the taphouse at Shell Campground, a century-old general store built from local sandstone.
Day 6:The Road to Sheridan
From The Hideout, it’s a 20-minute drive east to Bighorn National Forest, but you’ll want to pause along the way to admire the ochre-colored Chimney Rock on your right, and then take a detour to admire the peculiar rock formations comprising Shell Falls. If you have time to spare, head west of Burgess Junction, then hike north two miles to reach Bighorn Medicine Wheel. This National Historic Landmark has been used for centuries to make astrological readings with remarkable precision, playing an inestimably sacred role for Indigenous people who continue to visit the site today. Alternatively, continue for 25 miles northwest of the Junction to Dayton Mercantile for a bite to eat in a well-preserved 19th-century general store and former dance hall, or partake in tapas, wine tastings, and local art at the Gallery on Main.
The historic city of Sheridan lies 30 minutes east of Dayton, and it’s an important stop for those interested in learning more about the larger-than-life outlaws and artisans who’ve called the charming town home for more than a century. Sheridan transforms during one week in July each year, as modern cowboys and cowgirls come from all over the world for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and its full calendar of competitions, parades, and parties.
If that doesn’t suit your schedule, however, the Brinton Museum offers a unique selection of Western art and expressive events and features an onsite bistro offering exceptional cocktails and even better views. Saving some of the best for last, close out your road trip with a stay at The Sheridan Inn. This cozy and dapper hotel has a fascinating history of its own, co-founded and co-owned as it was by Buffalo Bill Cody himself, who once held auditions for his Wild West show out on the Inn’s front lawn. In the morning, drive 20 minutes south of the city to drop off your rental car and catch a flight home from Sheridan County Airport.
The historic city of Sheridan lies 30 minutes east of Dayton, and it’s an important stop for those interested in learning more about the larger-than-life outlaws and artisans who’ve called the charming town home for more than a century. Sheridan transforms during one week in July each year, as modern cowboys and cowgirls come from all over the world for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and its full calendar of competitions, parades, and parties.
If that doesn’t suit your schedule, however, the Brinton Museum offers a unique selection of Western art and expressive events and features an onsite bistro offering exceptional cocktails and even better views. Saving some of the best for last, close out your road trip with a stay at The Sheridan Inn. This cozy and dapper hotel has a fascinating history of its own, co-founded and co-owned as it was by Buffalo Bill Cody himself, who once held auditions for his Wild West show out on the Inn’s front lawn. In the morning, drive 20 minutes south of the city to drop off your rental car and catch a flight home from Sheridan County Airport.