Discover a Different Side of the West on This Wyoming Road Trip

From The Hideout, it’s a 20-minute drive east to Bighorn National Forest, but you’ll want to pause along the way to admire the ochre-colored Chimney Rock on your right, and then take a detour to admire the peculiar rock formations comprising Shell Falls . If you have time to spare, head west of Burgess Junction, then hike north two miles to reach Bighorn Medicine Wheel . This National Historic Landmark has been used for centuries to make astrological readings with remarkable precision, playing an inestimably sacred role for Indigenous people who continue to visit the site today. Alternatively, continue for 25 miles northwest of the Junction to Dayton Mercantile for a bite to eat in a well-preserved 19th-century general store and former dance hall, or partake in tapas, wine tastings, and local art at the Gallery on Main The historic city of Sheridan lies 30 minutes east of Dayton, and it’s an important stop for those interested in learning more about the larger-than-life outlaws and artisans who’ve called the charming town home for more than a century. Sheridan transforms during one week in July each year, as modern cowboys and cowgirls come from all over the world for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and its full calendar of competitions, parades, and parties.If that doesn’t suit your schedule, however, the Brinton Museum offers a unique selection of Western art and expressive events and features an onsite bistro offering exceptional cocktails and even better views. Saving some of the best for last, close out your road trip with a stay at The Sheridan Inn . This cozy and dapper hotel has a fascinating history of its own, co-founded and co-owned as it was by Buffalo Bill Cody himself, who once held auditions for his Wild West show out on the Inn’s front lawn. In the morning, drive 20 minutes south of the city to drop off your rental car and catch a flight home from Sheridan County Airport.