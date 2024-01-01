6 Travel Itineraries for Exploring Asheville Like a Local

From culinary delights to outdoor adventures, uncover the best of Asheville using these itineraries filled with recommendations from locals, including an award-winning chef, notable authors, artists, and more.

Sponsored by Explore Asheville

The brick exterior and lawn of the Foundry Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
1. The Perfect Asheville Travel Itinerary, According to a Local Hotelier | 4 Days
Enjoy river adventures, mountaintops, and art walks in one of the cities that pioneered farm-to-fork dining with this four-day guide by Foundry Hotel General Manager Larry Crosby.
A table with a few seafood dishes from Silver Iocovozzi’s restaurant Neng Jr.’s in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Food + Drink
2. Where a Local Chef Takes Visitors to Eat, Drink, and Shop in Asheville | 2 Days
Chef Silver Iocovozzi, of James Beard Award-nominated Asheville restaurant Neng Jr.’s, recommends delights on and off the table during this 48-hour itinerary filled with the best of the city.
A mother and child exploring a path in the Asheville Botanical Gardens in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Family
3. A Local Guide to a Family-Friendly Trip in Asheville | 3 Days
Bring the kids and explore art galleries, vintage shops, and the city’s literary side through the eyes of author and illustrator Hope Larson.
Akira Satake inside his ceramics gallery, Gallery Mugen in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Shopping
4. Discover Asheville Arts and Culture with a Local’s Three-Day Itinerary | 3 Days
From galleries and food to fashion and the outdoors, we tapped ceramic artist Akira Satake for inspiration to help you plan a trip to Asheville.
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
5. A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author | 5 Days
Get outdoors with hiker, mountain biker, and novelist Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle’s recommendations of her favorite adventures for five days in and around this North Carolina city.
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
6. A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene | 3 Days
Songwriter and rapper Virtuous leads the way through the best places to take in live music—and feed your soul in between gigs—with this three-day itinerary.