Where a Local Chef Takes Visitors to Eat, Drink, and Shop in Asheville

We tapped celebrated chef Silver Iocovozzi to help create this delicious two-day getaway in Asheville, which will thrill your tastebuds and satisfy all your other senses with nature outings, shopping, and more. Iocovozzi ranks high among the city’s luminaries. His 18-seat Filipinx restaurant, Neng Jr.’s, started racking up accolades almost as soon as it opened in 2022, including finalist for Best New Restaurant in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Iocovozzi’s culinary acumen comes from a decade-plus of experience in restaurant kitchens around the world, but it’s Asheville that he calls home and where he feels his restaurant Neng Jr.’s fits best. With in-depth knowledge and passion for the local food scene, this culinary expert makes an ideal tour guide for a trip bursting with unexpected flavors and finds, including what fuels his creative spirit.