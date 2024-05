Where a Local Chef Takes Visitors to Eat, Drink, and Shop in Asheville

Asheville’s vaunted food culture rests on the shoulders of the area’s farmers. Today you’ll connect with the region while browsing farmers’ markets and taking in the surrounding natural environment that’s been drawing wellness seekers and outdoor enthusiasts since the 1800s.Multiple farmers’ markets take place in and around Asheville all year long. If you happen to be in town on a Tuesday between April and November, go to the West Asheville Tailgate Market , which pairs natural beauty products, herbal medicine, and arts and crafts with a bevy of produce, dairy, and baked goods—plus live music and kids activities. Asheville City Market takes place downtown on Saturdays and is another great place to find all manner of local produce, eggs, honey, and more. It’s also one of several farmers’ markets where you can pick up items from Lee’s One Fortune Farm , which supplies the rice used at Neng Jr.’s.After a morning stroll through the markets, find a deeper connection with nature on one of the numerous legendary hikes only a short distance from the city center. Iocovozzi recommends Black Balsam , an easy, family-friendly hike that’s famous for blueberries in late summer and early fall, and Graveyard Fields , a 3.5-mile loop trail through high-elevation meadows and forests, waterfalls included. Craggy Gardens , less than 20 miles northeast of downtown Asheville, is another good choice with inspiring sunset views alongside bursting rhododendrons in early summer. (Pro tip: It’s open from mid-April through mid-November.) If fishing is how you like to enjoy the outdoors, sign up for a guided fly-fishing tour with Hunter Banks , where you’ll drop a line into one of the finest trout habitats in the U.S.Back in West Asheville, follow your hiking with much-deserved gastronomic rewards. You can’t go wrong with anything on the seasonally focused menu at Iocovozzi’s own Neng Jr.’s —just be sure to make your reservations early for the highly coveted seating. Or dig into some incredible Mexican food. While artisanal tacos populate nearly every neighborhood in Asheville, Taqueria Muñoz offers an authentic experience, with classic tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more served by a Spanish-speaking team.Then, check Pink Moon Bar’s Instagram to retrieve the daily code that gets you into the outdoor wine bar, one of Asheville’s favorite speakeasies. Toast to your fabulous two-day getaway over a glass of rosé or orange wine at this excellently designed space.With so many stellar dining options, you’ll be yearning to come back soon for another round of palate-pleasing Asheville delights. For more expert recommendations, head to ExploreAsheville.com and download the Explore Asheville App and have everything you need to get the most out of your next trip right in the palm of your hand.