A Local Guide to a Family-Friendly Trip in Asheville

Head downtown to check into the Kimpton Hotel Arras , steps from art galleries, shops, restaurants, and more, and housed in the former BB&T Bank building. Built in 1965, it remains Asheville’s tallest building at 19 stories high—and the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows provide epic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Once settled, stop by Vortex Doughnuts for a sweet treat. “The apple fritters are my favorite, and they have a huge wall of cool, affordable local artwork,” says Larson. Adults will appreciate flavors like lavender Earl Grey and juniper honey and tots will satisfy their sweet tooth with classics like chocolate and raspberry.Then hit the galleries. Larson recommends starting with the Asheville Art Museum . “It’s home to a fabulous collection of prints from the ‘30s and ‘40s, and of work from artists who studied at Black Mountain College,” she says. It’s also a perfect place to bring the whole gang—weekends typically feature activities for kids, such as making their own culinary masterpieces at the Popcorn Creation Bar in the Perspective Café. You’ll also find live music and board games, not to mention the stellar views of the surrounding mountains from the outdoor Sculpture Terrace on the roof.“Next, I’ll head down the street to Blue Spiral 1 , an art gallery I’ve been visiting since my teens,” says Larson. Exhibits such as(May 3–June 26, 2024), featuring the works of 24 contemporary ceramic artists, will thrill the young and young at heart alike.Round out the day with shopping, starting with one of Larson’s favorite boutiques. “ Tops For Shoes is a must-see—they have everything, and they’ve been around since the ‘50s,” says Larson, who grew up buying shoes here and now shares her shoe-shopping outings with her daughter. In addition to Malaprop’s, check out Downtown Books and News , which sells a wide array of used books. When it’s time for a little pick-me-up or a light lunch, Larson recommends Izzy’s Coffee Den on Lexington. “I get compliments every time I wear their opossum shirt,” she says.Next, stop by Lexington Park Antiques. “It’s been around a long time, and whenever I have time to kill, I’ll wander through the booths and see if anything catches my eye,” says Larson. Then pop by Grove Arcade , constructed in 1928 to be the country’s first indoor mall. “It’s such a cool historical building—it was closed to the public when I was growing up and I was always curious what it was like inside,” says Larson. She particularly loves Serenity + Scott for cruelty-free skincare and fragrances and Baba Nahm for grabbing a pita.For a fun family dinner, she suggests Well Played Board Game Café . “With hundreds of games available, it is great for a relaxed evening,” she says. For grown-ups who want a nightcap, Larson has just the spot. “I’m not a beer drinker—sad, I know, in a town known for beer—but I enjoy a cocktail. Top of the Monk is my favorite cocktail bar downtown. It features speakeasy vibes and a dreamy rooftop patio.”