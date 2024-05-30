A Local Guide to a Family-Friendly Trip in Asheville

Hope Larson’s latest book, Be That Way, takes inspiration directly from Asheville, North Carolina, where the author grew up and is now raising her four-year-old daughter. The Blue Ridge Mountains drew Larson back after several years away and she shared these tips for a kid-friendly trip to the city. “I lived in the Grove Park neighborhood from the time I was a baby until my mid-teens and my protagonist lives there, too, so I wanted to pay tribute to gone-but-not-forgotten local businesses like downtown coffee shop Beanstreets (now the home of Green Sage Café) and VideoLife (now Owl Bakery North).”

Larson notes that many of the Asheville locations highlighted in her book still exist. “One can still get a decadent slice of cake at Old Europe Bakery—or park in the Civic Center [now Harrah’s Cherokee Center] Garage at 68 Rankin Avenue, where the book’s climax unfolds and where indie bookstore Malaprop’s has been the beating heart of Asheville’s literary scene since 1982,” she says. “Asheville’s changed a lot in the last few decades…it’s a much bigger city. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

For those traveling with little ones, the whole family will appreciate Asheville’s fun vibe, artistic energy, and opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, including plenty of spots for all-ages picnics in nature. In this three-day family itinerary, you can stroll through Larson’s favorite neighborhoods and learn all about Asheville’s creative side.