Discover Asheville Arts and Culture with a Local’s Three-Day Itinerary

Start by checking in to your accommodations for the coming two nights. For a boutique hotel-like experience with the warmth of a bed-and-breakfast, AFAR recommends Blind Tiger , with a location just outside of the city center. If you prefer somewhere more central, the new Moxy Hotel , opening late summer in 2024, brings a playful vibe to downtown Asheville. The location is where you’ll find many of the city’s best restaurants and boutiques. A few blocks away, the AC Hotel Asheville Downtown offers clean, modern rooms and local art near Pack Square Park.To experience the true spirit of Asheville, visit the River Arts District (RAD). “You can easily spend an entire day in this part of town,” the artist says. Start at Riverview Station , home to nearly 60 artists and shops, including Satake’s Gallery Mugen for over a decade. Awash with natural light and filled with the elegant pieces he describes as collaborations of clay and fire that bridge the traditions of his native Japan and Asheville, his gallery is an ideal spot to find a distinctive, museum-quality souvenir.A few steps away is Marquee , a market for art, antiques, home goods, vintage clothes, and much more. “There’s always something new there,” Satake says of the vast space, its many treasures to purchase, and its superb artwork.Another highlight of the RAD is Rite of Passage , a fashion boutique on Clingman Avenue and the brainchild of two of Asheville’s leading designers, Libby O’Bryan and Giovanni Daina-Palermo. The clothing is “unusually hip and not just for young people,” says Satake. Tour the adjoining Sew Co. Studio , where many of the garments are made, to learn more about one of the top businesses in Asheville’s historic fabric craft scene.