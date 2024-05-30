Discover Asheville Arts and Culture with a Local’s Three-Day Itinerary

Akira Satake, known the world over for ceramics that combine the beauty of nature with essential function, makes an apt guide to Asheville, North Carolina’s rich cultural offerings. An accomplished banjo player, bluegrass musician, and award-winning artist, he found a home in the city (which also boasts a legacy of ceramic arts) in 2003 after a career as a hip-hop producer and record label owner. The ceramicist and his wife, Cynthia Pierce, a pastry chef, are champions of the destination’s local food, music, majestic scenery, and outdoor lifestyle. In this three-day itinerary, Satake brings the eye of an international artist, spotlighting places to enjoy Asheville’s diverse and creative spirit through art, dining, and experiences in nature.