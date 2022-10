How to Spend Three Days in NYC, According to a New Yorker

Even if you want to experience New York City like a local, the one thing you can skip is the rush hour subway commute. Sleep in a little on your first day and linger over breakfast at the newly renovated Park Lane Hotel . Up on the 47th floor, Darling serves up a mean mimosa; it’s also the only rooftop bar on Central Park South. It’s open to the public in the evenings, but during the day it’s reserved exclusively for hotel guests to enjoy the expansive views of the park. If you’re not a breakfast person, grab a to-go coffee at any cart you find on the street and head straight into Central Park.There are many landmarks to see in Central Park and you can easily create your own walking tour by strolling between the Central Park Carousel, Strawberry Fields, the Bow Bridge, and Belvedere Castle at your own pace. Want to move a bit quicker? Download the Citi Bike app to rent a bike and take a lap of the park (it’s 6.1 miles for the full loop). The Central Park Conservancy also has endless options for walking tours, including seasonal fall foliage tours and ones geared toward birders.From the Great Lawn at the center of Central Park, you have two choices. Dinosaur fans (or parents with small children in tow) will want to head west over to the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side. Art and history enthusiasts should turn east and head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art →Take a hard left after entering the Great Hall and stroll through the Greek and Roman Art wing.→From there cut to the back of the building and take the elevator to the Cantor Roof Garden to see the seasonal art installations. (This is also one of the best rooftop bars in the city IMO—wine or cocktails are for sale and it stays open until 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from early May through October.)→Head back down to the second floor to spin through the 19th- and early 20th-century European Paintings wing, where Monet and Van Gogh are featured, and then take the grand staircase back to the Great Hall and make a U-turn to the Medieval Art galleries.→From there, take a hard right into the Arms and Armor hall and over through the American Wing (don’t miss the iconic).→Finish your visit in the Temple of Dendur and Egyptian Art galleries. If you’re not starving for lunch yet, the Asian Art galleries one floor above the Egyptian galleries—complete with a replica of a 17th-century style Ming Dynasty garden—are a peaceful escape from the museum crowds.For a true New York lunch on the go (or to fulfill your dreams of eating on the steps of the Met à la) grab a hot dog from the “Hot Dog King” himself whose street card is almost always right in front of the Met. For something a little more high-brow, head four blocks north to, yes, another museum (there’s a reason this stretch of Fifth Avenue is called Museum Mile). Fans of early 20th-century Viennese art will want to do a full tour of the Neue Galerie , but everyone will enjoy a meal at the museum’s Café Sabarsky designed to look like a turn-of-the 20th-century Viennese café. There’s a full menu of central European specialties like wiener schnitzel and spätzle, but you can also make a meal out of the extensive cake offerings and tea.By now it’s late afternoon, and probably time for a drink. Two of New York’s most iconic hotel bars are Bemelmans Bar and King Cole Bar , both known for their exquisite murals and high-end cocktails. Take your pick—Bemelmans is inside the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel on the Upper East Side and King Cole Bar is in the St. Regis just off Fifth Avenue and 55th Street.First timers may be inclined to go up the Empire State Building, but it’s better to have the iconic building in your skyline pictures. For that view, buy timed-entry tickets for sunset at the new Summit One Vanderbilt to experience one of the city’s newest—and most technologically advanced—observation decks. In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, the multilevel experience includes an infinity room with mirrored floors and ceilings, digital art installations, and an elevator that takes you high above the rooftop bar area (not for the faint of heart).The night is young, and you’re probably hungry. Head to Times Square where Urban Hawker , a Singaporean-style hawker center, opened in September 2022. This urban food hall is the brainchild of Singapore’s own KF Seetoh , whoseguide is akin to a food-stall Michelin guide. Inside, you’ll find more than a dozen street-food vendors serving Hainanese chicken rice, satay, laksa, and more.For those not ready to go to sleep yet, saunter across Sixth Avenue to Pebble Bar , a new bar located on the upper floors of a four-story townhouse in Rockefeller Center. The second-floor bar is open to walk-ins, but if you want to order some light bites with your cocktails, reserve a table for the third-floor lounge.