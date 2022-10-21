How to Spend Three Days in NYC, According to a New Yorker

Due to its sheer size and ever-changing nature, it’s impossible to do everything in New York City in one visit—or in one lifetime. I’ve been here 17 years and still haven’t seen it all. Yet first-time visitors and locals alike might appreciate a healthy mix of classic and new; of iconic museums and parks and trendy neighborhood restaurants. Let this three-day tour of NYC guide you through both and hopefully spark a lifelong love affair with the city.

