Outdoor Adventures in Aruba

Located less than twenty miles from the northern coast of South America, the island of Aruba and its uncommonly dry climate has long been one of the most coveted corners of the Caribbean. Founded in 1959 in the heart of Palm Beach, just north of the city of Oranjestad, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino was the first of its kind on the island, a history that shines through in classic design that sets it apart from the rest. In recent years, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean has been thoughtfully restored in pursuit of modern comforts, including its eforea Spa, while also honoring Aruba’s pristine nature with a commitment to sustainability, resulting in the coveted EarthCheck Silver Certification.
Beyond its beautiful beaches, Aruba is one of the most exciting islands in the Caribbean, known as “Las Vegas of the Caribbean” for its nightlife and world-class gambling, and with an open-air lounge and its very own casino, guests of the resort needn’t go far for such fun. Still, Aruba has ample adventures at hand, combining the vibrant colors of the Caribbean with its uniquely multicultural heritage, evident in the architecture of Oranjestad and the many historical sites strewn throughout the island.
Day 1Welcome to Aruba
Start your trip with a quick tour of the grounds and a welcome drink under a beachside palapa. Keep an eye out for coecoei, Aruba’s signature, red-hued liqueur made from local agave plants. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, start preparing for your private Sunset Concierge Dinner. Having chosen in advance from various intimate locations available throughout the property, your dedicated concierge will attend to all your needs while serving up a curated selection of the chef’s most expressive offerings, all set against the fire-red horizon.
Day 2Exploring Oranjestad
Either way, history lovers won’t want to miss Fort Zoutman, the oldest structure on the island. The 18th-century tower and its small, accompanying museum boast great island views, reminding visitors of Aruba’s complicated past, defined by UNESCO as a “Place of Memory of the Slave Trade Route in the Latin Caribbean.”
By night, a visit to the “speakeasy city garden” of Wilhelmina Restaurant should impress, with Chef Dennis van Daatselaar’s complex menu of suis generis dishes such as shrimp, escargots and sea bass served in maître d’hôtel butter, and slow-roasted Indonesian pork with shrimp, edamame and papaya chutney, all to be paired with an impressive, international wine list.
Day 3 Unwind at the Resort
Once you’re fully refreshed, treat yourself to alfresco dining, aged steaks and fresh-caught fish at the resort’s Sunset Grille, followed by a trip to the onsite casino, one of the most renowned on the island and hosts of the World Series of Poker Tournament.
Day 4Nature within Reach
For a more romantic evening, consider a sunset cruise, which can be booked at Palm Beach’s DePalm Pier. Follow that up with oysters, truffled gnocchi, and ossobuco over at Gianni’s for Italian fine dining within a few steps from the resort, and you’ve had yourself quite the evening.
Day 5Aruba’s Adventurous Side
Once you’ve made it back to civilization, head a few paces inland for fresh prawns, lobster, and lamb cooked on hot stones right before your eyes at cozy Papiamento, a century-old, antique-filled cunucu (or country house) tavern built in the traditional Aruban style.
Day 6A World of Water and Watersports
From here, organize a snorkeling expedition to the SS Antilla, a cargo shipwreck scuttled on this site during World War II. Now the territory of moray eels, endangered hawksbill sea turtles, and many other creatures, there are few places more dramatic for snorkeling.
Since you’ve ventured this far north, continue just a few more minutes to the extreme tip of the island for an unbeatable sunset view from the island’s tallest point, the California Lighthouse. Named for a British steamer ship that wrecked nearby, the French-designed structure is rightfully one of Aruba’s most popular attractions and is conveniently located within a few feet of El Faro Blanco, a charming, Calabrian-inspired restaurant with a Spanish name.
Day 7Something to Remember Aruba By
Now that your Aruban journey has come to a close, it's time to ponder where to head next.