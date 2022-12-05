Outdoor Adventures in Aruba

The ideal vacation for some might feature high-octane adventures with the kids, white-glove service, exceptional cuisine, or simply a quiet, stunning sunset. All your travel dreams can come true with Hilton’s resorts in the world’s most incredible locales far and wide, including in sunny, serene Aruba.

Located less than twenty miles from the northern coast of South America, the island of Aruba and its uncommonly dry climate has long been one of the most coveted corners of the Caribbean. Founded in 1959 in the heart of Palm Beach, just north of the city of Oranjestad, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino was the first of its kind on the island, a history that shines through in classic design that sets it apart from the rest. In recent years, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean has been thoughtfully restored in pursuit of modern comforts, including its eforea Spa, while also honoring Aruba’s pristine nature with a commitment to sustainability, resulting in the coveted EarthCheck Silver Certification.

Beyond its beautiful beaches, Aruba is one of the most exciting islands in the Caribbean, known as “Las Vegas of the Caribbean” for its nightlife and world-class gambling, and with an open-air lounge and its very own casino, guests of the resort needn’t go far for such fun. Still, Aruba has ample adventures at hand, combining the vibrant colors of the Caribbean with its uniquely multicultural heritage, evident in the architecture of Oranjestad and the many historical sites strewn throughout the island.