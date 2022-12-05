JOURNEYS

Outdoor Adventures in Aruba

Another postcard-worthy sunset in Aruba

The ideal vacation for some might feature high-octane adventures with the kids, white-glove service, exceptional cuisine, or simply a quiet, stunning sunset. All your travel dreams can come true with Hilton’s resorts in the world’s most incredible locales far and wide, including in sunny, serene Aruba.

Located less than twenty miles from the northern coast of South America, the island of Aruba and its uncommonly dry climate has long been one of the most coveted corners of the Caribbean. Founded in 1959 in the heart of Palm Beach, just north of the city of Oranjestad, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino was the first of its kind on the island, a history that shines through in classic design that sets it apart from the rest. In recent years, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean has been thoughtfully restored in pursuit of modern comforts, including its eforea Spa, while also honoring Aruba’s pristine nature with a commitment to sustainability, resulting in the coveted EarthCheck Silver Certification.

Beyond its beautiful beaches, Aruba is one of the most exciting islands in the Caribbean, known as “Las Vegas of the Caribbean” for its nightlife and world-class gambling, and with an open-air lounge and its very own casino, guests of the resort needn’t go far for such fun. Still, Aruba has ample adventures at hand, combining the vibrant colors of the Caribbean with its uniquely multicultural heritage, evident in the architecture of Oranjestad and the many historical sites strewn throughout the island.

TRIP HIGHLIGHT

The SS Antilla

Though Aruba has some of the world’s best snorkeling and scuba diving all over the island, only one site offers the opportunity to check out the wreckage of a WWII-era cargo ship. The SS Antilla, located on the island’s northwest side, has been a thriving marine metropolis for decades, and its decaying hull is a popular location for high-risk penetration dives, or you can enjoy the exceptional sight from a distance.
TRIP DESIGNER

Hilton Resorts

Taking Hilton’s world-famous hospitality to a whole new level in terms of style and convenience, Hilton Resorts has properties spanning the globe, each offering its own kind of extraordinary experience. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a grand escapade, or something in between, Hilton Resorts will exceed your expectations.
One of Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino’s two infinity pools at dusk

Day 1Welcome to Aruba

Set against one of the widest and most in-demand beaches on the island, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino offers guests a truly fabulous welcome with its Midcentury-Modern lobby. Plus, a seemingly endless menu of activities await, along with team members committed to helping you make memorable moments throughout your stay.

Start your trip with a quick tour of the grounds and a welcome drink under a beachside palapa. Keep an eye out for coecoei, Aruba’s signature, red-hued liqueur made from local agave plants. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, start preparing for your private Sunset Concierge Dinner. Having chosen in advance from various intimate locations available throughout the property, your dedicated concierge will attend to all your needs while serving up a curated selection of the chef’s most expressive offerings, all set against the fire-red horizon.
Historic Fort Zoutman by night

Wikimedia/Martin Falbisoner

Day 2Exploring Oranjestad

Starting your morning with a vigorous workout in the resort’s modern fitness center and a cup of freshly brewed Lavazza coffee from Oscar’s Market, followed by a 15-minute ride into Oranjestad, the charming capital of Aruba. Your hotel concierge team can either provide tips on how best to explore the city’s historic architecture on your own or set you up with a guided bus tour to explore the island in full.

Either way, history lovers won’t want to miss Fort Zoutman, the oldest structure on the island. The 18th-century tower and its small, accompanying museum boast great island views, reminding visitors of Aruba’s complicated past, defined by UNESCO as a “Place of Memory of the Slave Trade Route in the Latin Caribbean.”

By night, a visit to the “speakeasy city garden” of Wilhelmina Restaurant should impress, with Chef Dennis van Daatselaar’s complex menu of suis generis dishes such as shrimp, escargots and sea bass served in maître d’hôtel butter, and slow-roasted Indonesian pork with shrimp, edamame and papaya chutney, all to be paired with an impressive, international wine list.
The resort’s eforea Spa

Hilton

Day 3 Unwind at the Resort

After spending much of the day before in the city, it’s time for full-fledged relaxation at the Hilton. Start your morning off with a couples massage at the eforea Spa under an open-air bamboo palapa, followed by a bit of sunbathing on Palm Beach from your own cabana. The team at Mira Solo will be happy to tempt you with small bites and perhaps an Aruba Ariba, the island’s most iconic cocktail, alongside nightly live music.

Once you’re fully refreshed, treat yourself to alfresco dining, aged steaks and fresh-caught fish at the resort’s Sunset Grille, followed by a trip to the onsite casino, one of the most renowned on the island and hosts of the World Series of Poker Tournament.
A ship sails amidst one of Aruba’s legendary sunsets

Unsplash/Jarred Lisack

Day 4Nature within Reach

The resort grounds feature carefully curated tropical foliage, and even greater natural wonders await those who venture a bit further afield. Families might consider taking the 10-minute walk south of the hotel to Aruba’s Butterfly Farm, where guests can explore a protected rainforest full of those chromatic creatures in a safe, contained space. Next door, the Bubali Bird Sanctuary is a wetland preserve that hosts over 80 migratory birds which can be safely observed, along with the lake, city, and sea, from its viewing tower.

For a more romantic evening, consider a sunset cruise, which can be booked at Palm Beach’s DePalm Pier. Follow that up with oysters, truffled gnocchi, and ossobuco over at Gianni’s for Italian fine dining within a few steps from the resort, and you’ve had yourself quite the evening.
The safe harbor of the Conchi Natural Pool

Wikimedia/Bjørn Christian Tørrissen

Day 5Aruba’s Adventurous Side

Now that you’ve whet your thirst for nature, book a trip with the concierge to explore Arikok National Park. Comprising nearly 20 percent of the island’s landmass, Arikok features indigenous cave drawings, otherworldly rock formations and lava tubes, and, for the kids, monthly movie nights. Further north, the bastioned coastal waters of the Conchi Natural Pool can be reached by horseback or on foot, while at neighboring Blackstone Beach, you’ll find yourself soothed by the sound of the surf as you take in the surrounding rugged landscapes.

Once you’ve made it back to civilization, head a few paces inland for fresh prawns, lobster, and lamb cooked on hot stones right before your eyes at cozy Papiamento, a century-old, antique-filled cunucu (or country house) tavern built in the traditional Aruban style.
The California Lighthouse

Aruba Tourism

Day 6A World of Water and Watersports

After a relaxing night in, it’s time to explore the island’s world-renowned watersports, starting at Hadicurari Beach. A 10-minute drive north of the resort, you can rent and ride kiteboards at the island’s breeziest promontory, or simply enjoy the charming food stalls and locals who frequent this popular area.

From here, organize a snorkeling expedition to the SS Antilla, a cargo shipwreck scuttled on this site during World War II. Now the territory of moray eels, endangered hawksbill sea turtles, and many other creatures, there are few places more dramatic for snorkeling.

Since you’ve ventured this far north, continue just a few more minutes to the extreme tip of the island for an unbeatable sunset view from the island’s tallest point, the California Lighthouse. Named for a British steamer ship that wrecked nearby, the French-designed structure is rightfully one of Aruba’s most popular attractions and is conveniently located within a few feet of El Faro Blanco, a charming, Calabrian-inspired restaurant with a Spanish name.
Aloe vera plantation located next to the Aruba Aloe Factory and Museum

Wikimedia/Caribiana

Day 7Something to Remember Aruba By

First introduced to Aruba in 1840, aloe vera would quickly blanket two-thirds of the island, transforming it into the world’s largest producer of the curative succulent. Be sure to save some time for one last trip downtown to the Aloe Vera Museum Factory Tour, which offers a particular perspective on Aruban history and an opportunity to see how the plant is processed.

Now that your Aruban journey has come to a close, it’s time to ponder where to head next. Thankfully, Hilton offers a vast range of options to suit the interests of your party in whatever form it takes. Starting in the south of the Caribbean, traveling families and trendsetters have found a warm welcome at San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Caribe Hiltonsince 1949. Alternatively, the central location and non-stop action of Hilton Barbados Resort, found squarely on historic Needham’s Point, promises myriad adventures and cosmopolitan style for all involved. Whatever it is you’re looking for, whoever you are, there’s a Hilton Resort for you.
