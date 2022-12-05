Having it All in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Some travel in pursuit of art and culture, culinary hotspots, romance, or adventure. With Hilton’s expansive line of high-design boutiques and premium all-inclusive resorts, however, there’s no reason you can’t have it all at once, all boosted by the elevated style and convenience already synonymous with the brand in welcoming places like the Dominican Republic.

Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort, located a mere 25-minute drive from downtown La Romana along the calm blue waters of the Dominican Republic’s Bayahibe Beach, offers exceptional stays for all types of travelers. Whether you’ve brought the kids along, or you opt for the adults-only side of the property, the Hilton La Romana’s recently redesigned guest rooms prioritize comfort and quiet in every detail, with options including private plunge pools, swim-up suites, and exclusive, members-only access to a Premium Club bar, pool, and more. And of its many marvels, the coast remains the star.

“With a spectacular white-sand and seaweed-free shoreline, [the waters of Bayahibe Beach are] the perfect depth to enjoy, even with the smallest ones of the family,” says Moraima Cayetno, Hilton La Romana’s Social Media Coordinator, who also notes that as an added bonus, it also happens to be the site from “where all the excursions to Saona Island depart.”

With access to quality without compromise and devoted staff ready to go that extra mile, this will be an all-inclusive holiday like no other, engineered to exceed your every expectation, with every detail catered just for you.