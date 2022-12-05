Having it All in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Some travel in pursuit of art and culture, culinary hotspots, romance, or adventure. With Hilton’s expansive line of high-design boutiques and premium all-inclusive resorts, however, there’s no reason you can’t have it all at once, all boosted by the elevated style and convenience already synonymous with the brand in welcoming places like the Dominican Republic.
Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort, located a mere 25-minute drive from downtown La Romana along the calm blue waters of the Dominican Republic’s Bayahibe Beach, offers exceptional stays for all types of travelers. Whether you’ve brought the kids along, or you opt for the adults-only side of the property, the Hilton La Romana’s recently redesigned guest rooms prioritize comfort and quiet in every detail, with options including private plunge pools, swim-up suites, and exclusive, members-only access to a Premium Club bar, pool, and more. And of its many marvels, the coast remains the star.
“With a spectacular white-sand and seaweed-free shoreline, [the waters of Bayahibe Beach are] the perfect depth to enjoy, even with the smallest ones of the family,” says Moraima Cayetno, Hilton La Romana’s Social Media Coordinator, who also notes that as an added bonus, it also happens to be the site from “where all the excursions to Saona Island depart.”
With access to quality without compromise and devoted staff ready to go that extra mile, this will be an all-inclusive holiday like no other, engineered to exceed your every expectation, with every detail catered just for you.
Day 1Arriving in Paradise
Once you’re sufficiently refreshed, throw on your breeziest outfit and take in a family-friendly dinner at the South American-inspired Ausangate restaurant, one of the resort’s six restaurants, where fresh ingredients and inspired recipes can be enjoyed without limits.
Day 2Finding the Roma in La Romana
From the living museum on the Chavon River, continue to Duarte Central Park, where you can get a sense of daily life in Downtown La Romana, strolling amongst the statues that comprise the local Baseball Hall of Fame. Depending on the season, you might even be able to catch a game at Micheli Stadium, where the Toros del Este play in one of the world’s most competitive—and spirited—leagues.
Back at the resort, cap off your Mediterranean morning with dinner at Azzurri, where you can delight in Italianate specialties, like risotto with porcini mushrooms and Florentine steak with vegetable polenta.
Day 3Fun For All
While the kids are at play, adults will be free to visit the resort’s seaside spa for a tropical body wrap, candle massage, or a visit to the tranquil gardens and ponds of the hydrotherapy center, where any residual worries will melt away. What’s more, by using Hilton’s Make My Stay promotion, guests will have a special credit that they can use at the spa or in one of the property’s restaurants.
After reconvening over surf & turf at The Grill, the kids can keep up the fun with beach camping, bonfires, and foam parties as the adults enjoy a drink in the Lobby Bar or Club Lounge.
Day 4Culture at the Cay
If you’d rather stay closer to the mainland, you can still embrace La Romana’s marine life with scuba lessons at the resort’s dedicated PADI Dive Center, or by snorkeling with the cuttlefish and manta rays at Bayahibe Beach. Meanwhile, landlubbers can partake in one of several classes offered by the resort, whether it’s Spanish, aerobics, or cooking.
Cap it all off with dinner at Moustache, where colorful, modernist design collides with gourmet French cuisine, including highlights like grouper souffle with lobster mousse, Provençal lamb entrecôte, and, of course, crème brûlée.
Day 5Una Hermosa Estancia
For those who remembered their hiking boots and want one last family-friendly activity, another short drive southeast will bring you to Cotubanamá National Park, a hub for birdwatching, jungle hikes, and spelunking. Amongst the park’s 400-odd caves, the three-chambered Cueva del Puente stands out above all, with its bats, stalagmites, and Indigenous Taíno pictographs within easy reach of the park’s entrance.
Though your vacation must end, it’s worth making note of just how much more there is to explore within reach of the Hilton La Romana, from the charming village of Higuey to the bustling colonial city of Santo Domingo.
