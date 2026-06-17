Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Kristin Vuković
  •  June 17, 2026

One of Dubrovnik’s Most Beloved Waterfront Hotels Is Back

After a multiyear renovation, Villa Argentina returns to Dubrovnik, Croatia, bringing new life to a storied Adriatic waterfront hotel that generations of locals and travelers have cherished.
Villa Argentina terrace with a view of the sea and Dubrovnik's Old Town

When it was built in 1913, Villa Argentina was originally a private residence.

Courtesy of Villa Argentina

After a multiyear renovation, Dubrovnik’s landmark 96-room Villa Argentina reopens this summer, marking the return of one of the city’s most iconic waterfront hotels to the Adriatic shoreline. The property, part of Adriatic Luxury Hotels, a collection of independent luxury hotels in Dubrovnik, reopens August 1 alongside neighboring sister property Villa Orsula, a 13-room boutique hotel housed in a restored 1930s villa. Bookings are now open, with rates starting at $1,400 per night.

A hotel woven into Dubrovnik’s history

For many locals, Villa Argentina occupies a special place in the city’s history. Ivan Vuković, a Dubrovnik-born guide, remembers swimming at nearby Banje Beach as a child before heading to the hotel’s saltwater pool with friends. “Hotel Argentina brings back so many memories,” he said.

Though young by Dubrovnik standards, Villa Argentina has a history of its own. Investor Ivo Milić built the property as a private residence in 1913 and named it Argentina after a stay in the South American country. In 1929, the Glavić family acquired the building and converted it into a guesthouse before it eventually became one of Dubrovnik’s best-known hotels.

Set on a limestone bluff just outside Dubrovnik’s Old Town, Villa Argentina occupies one of the city’s most coveted waterfront sites. The property overlooks the medieval city walls and the island of Lokrum, while its terraced gardens lead directly to a 200-foot stretch of Adriatic shoreline. Guests can walk to the UNESCO-listed Old Town while still enjoying a sense of seclusion.

Guest room with blue carpet and dusty rose bench at the foot of the bed

The guest rooms have a contemporary design and showcase locally sourced wood and stone, materials long used in the region’s architecture.

Courtesy of Villa Argentina

“Hotel Argentina is the best positioned hotel with those huge gardens in front at the seaside,” Vuković said. “It has surreal views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

Villa Orsula, Villa Argentina’s smaller sister property, offers an even more intimate experience. Its historic facade remains intact, while refreshed interiors with blue plaster walls were inspired by the Adriatic sky.

Restoring a landmark

Villa Argentina’s transformation was helmed by 3LHD, the Croatian architecture firm known for its work on heritage-sensitive projects. Lead architect Marko Dabrović grew up in the neighborhood, and his personal connection informed many design decisions.

Throughout the property, local materials—including stone, wood, and ceramics—reference Dubrovnik’s architectural traditions. Builders reused stone recovered during construction on the lower terraces, while more than 14,000 Mediterranean plants were incorporated into the landscape, among them bitter orange, bougainvillea, lavender, rosemary, and sage.

What the opening means for Dubrovnik

Villa Argentina debuts as Dubrovnik continues to manage its global popularity and concerns about overtourism. Vuković sees the reopening as part of the city’s effort to attract travelers interested in longer stays who want to “explore Croatia on tailor-made itineraries,” using Dubrovnik as a gateway to the rest of the country.

Dining and wellness by the Adriatic

An indoor pool with a mural and arched windows

The Anima Wellbeing & Spa’s indoor pool is part of a 6,000-square-foot wellness facility.

Courtesy of Villa Argentina

The property’s Anima Wellbeing & Spa has postcard views of the Adriatic and four treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna and steam room, a Himalayan salt room, an indoor pool and outdoor pools, and a relaxation lounge with heated deck chairs. The personalized wellness program was built around Mediterranean botanicals.

Dining options include Liz at Villa Argentina, a fine-dining restaurant focused on Adriatic seafood and seasonal local ingredients, and Cala Beach Club, which serves panoramic sea views while showcasing the flavors of Southern Italy and the ingredients of Croatia’s Dalmatian coast.

Kristin Vuković
Kristin Vuković is a New York City–based writer and editor. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, BBC Travel, BBC Good Food Magazine, The Daily Beast, Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, Afar, and Public Books, among others.
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