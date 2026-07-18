Jessica Van Dop DeJesus

Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Jessica van Dop DeJesus is a widely published travel and food content creator. She’s the founder of The Dining Traveler, and the author of the coffee table book, The Dining Traveler Guide to Puerto Rico. Her writing and photography have been featured in publications such as Afar and Business Insider, among others. She was raised in Puerto Rico and began traveling as a young Marine 25 years ago. She has traveled to over 60 countries and lived in 6. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube @DiningTraveler.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
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