The Big Island of Hawaii for Foodies
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The Big Island of Hawaii attracts all sorts of travelers all year round, adventurers, beach-seekers, newlyweds, you name, but it is also a destination that is full of food adventures, which is my focus for this Wanderlist. There is no lack of diversity when it comes to food, a very telling representation of the mixed cultures that make up the Hawaiian Islands, and whether it is a farmer or a chef, the people of this island are very keen on celebrating their rich food history.
81-6581 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA
Greenwell Farms showcases coffee growing and processing at its farm in the mauka (mountains) outside of Kona. Tours are available every day and depending what season you arrive in Hawaii, you will see coffee blossoms or cherries and the various...
36-221 Manowaiopae Homestead Rd, Laupahoehoe, HI 96764, USA
Mushrooms on Hawaii? Yes! Farmer Bob Stanga is cultivating four types of specialty mushrooms in the Hilo area and doing tours to show you! The mushrooms are bottle-cultivated in that they are grown in special containers containing a mixture of...
1570 Maikalani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
OK Farms (named for Ed "O"lson and Troy "K"eolanui) is one of Hilo's largest farms with more than 500 acres. They are well known for macadamia nuts, lychee, hearts of palm, citrus fruit, rambutans and lots of spices all of which you get to see,...
35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI 96785, USA
When nature provides such fertile soil, what do you do? Make wine of course! And on the side of a volcano you can provide offerings the lava gods with sweet wine flavored with honeyed macadamia nuts, also available for mere mortals as well....
123 Lihiwai St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
In a new(ish) location overlooking the bay, this perennial Big Island favorite weaves local, organic, and free-range produce into culinary alchemy. Deceptively simple dishes dance on the taste buds; the rich umami of the mushroom potpie and the...
274 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
If you are a fan of mochi, this is a MUST stop on your visit in the Hilo area. The place is tiny, there is usually a long line, takes cash only, and parking is a bear, but once you take one bite into their massive (and most famous) strawberry...
50 E Puainako St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
It may sound weird to have a suggestion to visit a grocery store, but if you want to understand the local Hawaiian farmers and their products, there is no better place to do it. KTA has been in business for five generations supporting farmers as a...
235 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
This place near downtown Hilo is not much to look at, but it has great sushi. Fresh fish, cool staff and more importantly, this is where the locals go to eat. They have a wide variety of choices, but I recommend sticking with the sushi, plenty of...
71 Banyan Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Due to land-use requirements, very few hotels operate on the Hilo side of the Big Island. A number of bed and breakfasts, small hotels, and house or condo rentals are typically the best way to find accommodation in the Hilo and Volcano Village...
69-275 Waikoloa Beach Dr, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
Don't look out, look down at the garden that Chef Jayson Kanekoa has planted in the area between the resort's restaurant and the pool, a main thoroughfare that most people don't realize supplies herbs like basil, taro for chips and other dishes...
16-701 Macadamia Road, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Living in Hawaii, I find it's not hard to appreciate macadamia nuts. After moving to the Islands, I did not waste any time determining my favorite kind of chocolate-covered mac, Mauna Loa. As with many other companies, mac nut orchards dot the Big...
and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States. For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers...
17-995 Volcano Rd, Mountain View, HI 96771, USA
Not the prettiest coffee mill or the largest either, but this little spot and adjacent coffee bar is jammed packed. They serve great coffee drinks and grinders like Kalua pork that will satisfy your thirst for caffeine and a snack. They have a...
