The Best Hotels in Cape Town

Cape Town is the rare city that mixes urban pleasures with natural wonders. Hotel rooms here generally include special amenities like stellar views of Table Mountain, the spectacular coastline, or the charming V&A Waterfront. The city's recent recognition as a World Design Capital was not a fluke—in addition to all the trappings of luxury hotels worldwide, Cape Town accommodations offer beautiful views inside, too: elegant furniture that harkens back to South Africa's colonial era or colors and patterns that nod to the surrounding landscape and tribal traditions. Here's our curated list of favorite hotels in Cape Town.